ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the Fourth of July only less than two weeks away, a local animal rescue is reminding pet owners to get their furry friends microchipped.
Did you know that more pets go missing on the holiday than any other time during the year?
Care STL is offering city residents to bring in their pet to get them microchipped, check their chip and to make sure its registered to your correct address.
The clinic is being held at the rescue located at 2700 Walnut Place every Thursday 1 - 4 p.m. It costs only $10 and is available only for city residents.
