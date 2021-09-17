ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Downtown St. Louis will be bustling this weekend as the Cardinals host a pivotal series against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.
The homestand will bring tens of thousands of people to downtown as part of the city's crime plan is put into action. For the next six weeks, an extra 30 officers will be roving downtown in an effort to deter and combat crime. Those officers will be in place on weekends from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
"We travel, we try to see the Padres in all different stadiums all over the country, so we've seen a lot of downtown areas and this is really nice," said Julie Bussey, who was visiting from San Diego with her family.
The family of three has never been to St. Louis before, but said in their short time exploring Friday, they were impressed by what they saw.
"Honestly, it's a lot cleaner than where we're from," she said. "We would definitely recommend for other people to come here now based on our visit."
Joe Wifeman and his family popped out of an Uber near Ballpark Village early Friday afternoon.
"It smells good here," he said, referencing the nearby Salt and Smoke. "It looks nice and we're ready to get some barbeque, some beers and head to the game."
The positive outlook of visiting fans is what the city is looking to inject back into downtown after years of decline. Kevin Jordan, who lives in Florissant, said the downtown area has improved over the years, especially with the building of the new Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village expansion.
"It has been getting better," he said. "Some people think downtown is a bad area or bad things happen, that can be anywhere to be honest. When you come to a Cardinals game you kind of forget about that."
The city said large events like Cardinals games are critical to the success of the downtown area, both culturally and economically. Additionally, the city said large events with lots of people can serve as a deterrent for crime.
A spokesman for the mayor said keeping fans safe as they walk to their cars after games is part of the crime initiative and said the increased visibility of officers will help in deterring potential criminals.
"We have a big investment here, we love it, we're not going anywhere and we're going to continue to invest in downtown St. Louis," said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt. "Failure is not an option. We need to fix this, we will fix it."
