CHICAGO (KMOV.com) - Friday, Major League Baseball officially set makeup dates for several of the Cardinals' games that were postponed due to COVID-19. The team will play 53 games in 44 days, including 11 doubleheaders.
A total of 18 players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team has not played since July 30 in Minnesota. The Cardinals have only played five games, while some teams have played 20.
The Cardinals will resume their season Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox with a doubleheader. Friday’s series opener was postponed after the Cardinals reported another positive test. The regularly scheduled game between the two on Sunday will also be played.
The club will then head across town and play five games against the Cubs, with doubleheaders on Monday and Wednesday. Another doubleheader will be played on September 5.
All three doubleheaders are to make up for the series scheduled from August 7-9 in St. Louis that was postponed. Because that series was supposed to be at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals will be the home team for the second game of each doubleheader.
The series against the Pirates scheduled for August 10-12 will be made up with a doubleheader on Busch Stadium on August 11, which was a scheduled day off for both teams, and a doubleheader on September 18 at PNC Park when the Cardinals are scheduled to be in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals will be the home team for the second game.
In order to get another off day in September, the Cardinals will play the Twins in a doubleheader in St. Louis on September 8 for a series that was originally scheduled to be held on September 8 and 9.
A makeup date has not been determined for Thursday’s doubleheader against the Tigers that was postponed.
This season, all doubleheaders are seven innings.
