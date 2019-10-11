NLDS Braves Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna (23) celebrates with Yadier Molina (4) after Ozuna hit a solo home run during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fresh off a decisive Game 5 to take the NLDS from the Braves, the Cardinals announced there roster for the NLCS matchup against the Nationals. 

PITCHERS (12): 60 – John Brebbia-RHP, 61 – Genésis Cabrera-LHP, 22 – Jack Flaherty-RHP, 66 – Giovanny

Gallegos-RHP, 43 – Dakota Hudson- RHP, 56 – Ryan Helsley-RHP, 18 – Carlos Martínez- RHP, 39 – Miles MikolasRHP , 21 – Andrew Miller-LHP, 62 – Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP, 50 – Adam Wainwright- RHP; 30 – Tyler Webb- LHP

CATCHERS (2): 4 -Yadier Molina, 32 – Matt Wieters;

INFIELDERS (6): 13 - Matt Carpenter, 12 – Paul DeJong, 19 – Tommy Edman, 46 – Paul Goldschmidt, 34 – Yario Muñoz, 16 – Kolten Wong;

OUTFIELDERS (5): 66 – Randy Arozarena, 46 – Harrison Bader, 25 - Dexter Fowler, 38 – José Martínez, 23 –

Marcell Ozuna.

