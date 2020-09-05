ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals placed one of their starting pitchers on the injured list and they also activated a reliever Saturday.
Kwang Hyun Kim was put on the injured list retroactive to Wednesday but the Cardinals have not said what prompted the move.
Kim has appeared in five games so far in 2020. His last outing was Tuesday in Cincinnati, in which he allowed no runs in five innings. He has not allowed an earned run in has last 17 innings pitched. In 2020, he has compiled a 2-0 record with .83 ERA. He has also recorded one save.
Miller has missed 12 games with left shoulder fatigue. In seven relief appearances in 2020, he has a record of 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA. He is also 2 for 2 in save chances.
The Cardinals also announced that they added RHP Nabil Crismatt to the roster for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
