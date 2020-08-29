Ponce de Leon

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon throws during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have optioned three players to Springfiled, placed one on the injured list and recalled four.

After Friday night’s loss to Cleveland, the Cardinals optioned pitcher Junior Fernandez and infielder Max Schrock to the Alternative Training Site in Springfield. This morning, the team announced it sent Daniel Ponce de Leon to Springfield as well.

The club also placed Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day IL with left elbow pain. Sanchez pitched two innings on Friday.

First basemen John Nogowski and pitchers Rob Kaminsky, Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger have been recalled from Springfield.

