ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have optioned three players to Springfiled, placed one on the injured list and recalled four.
After Friday night’s loss to Cleveland, the Cardinals optioned pitcher Junior Fernandez and infielder Max Schrock to the Alternative Training Site in Springfield. This morning, the team announced it sent Daniel Ponce de Leon to Springfield as well.
Mike Shildt said Oviedo will slide into the spot vacated by Ponce, who has been optioned to Springfield. He's looked strong in fill-in duty. Seized the opportunity to earn more.— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 29, 2020
The club also placed Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day IL with left elbow pain. Sanchez pitched two innings on Friday.
First basemen John Nogowski and pitchers Rob Kaminsky, Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger have been recalled from Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.