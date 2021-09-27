(KMOV.com) - Adam Wainwright says a little girl may be the team's good luck charm.
The veteran pitcher tweeted an amazing story about a young girl named Emery Ernst, who was at six games in Chicago and Milwaukee during the Cardinals current 16-game winning streak. Wainwright says Ernst melted his heart. She gave him a letter, and all her allowance as a donation to Wainwright's charity, Big League Impact.
Had a chance to meet lots of great people this last trip. I met a little girl named Emery this week with her mom that absolutely melted my heart. She cheered us on in Milwaukee and in Chicago. Today she gave me this letter along with donating her allowance to @BigLeagueImpact pic.twitter.com/9fQtmMG4p2— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) September 27, 2021
In the letter, she congratulated Wainwright on his 2,000th strikeout and says she knows that Cubs fans are "stinky," because she lives with three of them. She ended the letter with her autograph saying, "here's my autograph if I ever get famous."
