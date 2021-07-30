ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Only minutes before the 2021 trade deadline, the Cardinals added a veteran left-hander for their starting rotation.
The Cards acquired starter Jon Lester from the Nationals in exchange for outfielder Lane Thomas. The move comes shortly after St. Louis' acquisition of another veteran lefty, J.A. Happ, in a deal with Minnesota.
Friday's moves offer the Cardinals experienced options for the latter spots in their pitching rotation until rehabbing starters Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas are able to return from injury.
Both Flaherty and Mikolas are expected to return at some point in August. In the interim, the trades give St. Louis the luxury of allowing Johan Oviedo to continue his development at Triple-A Memphis rather than forcing him to work through his growing pains at the big-league level.
Lester is in his 16th season and has compiled a 196-116 record with a 3.64 ERA across stops with Boston, Oakland, Chicago and Washington. The Cardinals have seen plenty of Lester over the years; the lefty was dominant against St. Louis as a member of the Red Sox during the 2013 World Series. Lester then helped the Cubs end their 108-year World Series title drought in 2016. The three-time world champion is 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts for the Nationals this season.
Thomas spent part of three seasons with the Cardinals, but struggled to grab hold of a regular role in his opportunities with the team. In 142 big-league plate appearances, he recorded a .172 average with 5 home runs and 15 RBIs. This season, Thomas went just 5-for-58 (.104) and found himself out of the Cardinals' outfield mix—and expendable for the St. Louis roster.
