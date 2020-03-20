ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
For today’s edition, we look back on a memorable moment of jubilation amid a difficult year in Cardinals history.
2002: Edgar Renteria caps a massive Cardinals comeback over the Cubs
Are you a patient person? I know it can be difficult in the hard times to wait for the good that might ultimately come out of it.
But what if you knew grinding through a little pain would eventually result in a good outcome—if you knew the wait would be worth it in the end?
That’s the benefit of watching back these old Cardinals games in Cards Capsules. We’re not going to show you any losers, so even if things are looking bleak early on, just trust that everything’s going to work out for the best.
In this case, Edgar Renteria will make sure of it.
On July 28, 2002, the Cardinals faced the Cubs in the rubber game of a three-game set on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. It had been a heavy, heartbreaking summer in St. Louis as the Cardinals family lost legendary broadcaster Jack Buck and starting pitcher Darryl Kile in the span of a week.
I remember the time from the perspective of a young fan—the sadness associated with the losing Buck, whose ties to the Cardinals radio broadcasts dated all the way back to the 1950s. Then the pain and utter confusion that accompanied Kile’s tragic, untimely passing.
It was tough on the fans and the community. I can’t begin to understand how hard it must have been on the players, coaches and staff. Buzz Bissinger’s book ‘3 Nights in August’ has an excerpt that discusses the days surrounding Darryl Kile’s death; it’s an incredibly haunting passage that I recommend taking the time to read.
Baseball, though, continued for St. Louis that summer. In the immediate aftermath of losing their cherished teammate, the Cardinals struggled to put together wins. Rallying behind the memory of their fallen friend and the recognition of the talent they had in that clubhouse, the Cardinals ultimately found their stride for a strong stretch run to finish the season with 97 wins, an NL Central title and an NLCS appearance.
Of the club’s many wins in that season’s second half, the come-from-behind victory against Chicago on July 28 might have been the crown jewel.
As discussed on the ESPN broadcast of the game, it was the same day Ozzie Smith was enshrined in Cooperstown, NY in the Baseball Hall of Fame. That means plenty of wizardly highlights shown during the game.
The game took place at the height of Scott Rolen trade rumors between the Cardinals and Phillies. Both Bud Smith and Placido Polanco were mentioned by name by commentator Rick Sutcliffe as being involved in those talks. Both ultimately were sent to Philly in the move.
In what ended up being Polanco's final game with St. Louis, the Cardinals' starting pitcher was Matt Morris, in the midst of another high quality season (17-9, 3.42 ERA). On that night, however, Morris got tagged by the Cubs lineup. He gave up six earned runs, including a home run to future Cardinal Corey Patterson, in four innings of work to put the Cardinals in a 6-0 hole on national television.
But remember what I said about patience: at least in this situation, it’s going to pay off for Cardinals fans.
The Cardinals started scratching their way back into the game in the sixth inning, as the heart of the St. Louis order kick-started a rally. That included contributions from Jim Edmonds, Albert Pujols and J.D. Drew before Renteria notched an RBI hit of his own. When that July was all said and done, the numbers for Renteria were pretty exceptional, his batting line for month .404/.456/.606.
He'd add to those totals a few innings later.
And he'd have to, if the Cardinals were going to complete the comeback. It didn't help that the Cubs tacked on three more runs between the seventh and eight innings to extend their lead back out to five runs.
That's where things stood, 9-4 Cubs, when the Cardinals came to bat in the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals made the rally happen the best way one can, one batter at a time, before Renteria delivered the punishing blow to cap off a minor miracle in St. Louis, Missouri.
If you just want to strap in for the epic ninth-inning comeback, start this video around the 3:22:30 mark.
The whole game is worth watching for a trip back in time, though. You'll get plenty of Ozzie Smith talk. You'll hear speculation from Jon Miller on whether Mark McGwire, upon his inevitable entrance into the Baseball Hall of Fame, would wear a Cardinals cap or an Athletics one—if Jon only knew then what we all know now. You'll also get to watch vintage Albert Pujols, which is always a treat.
That's the name of the game for Cards Capsules. Be sure to check back for Volume 4, which will feature a game from the 2003 Cardinals season.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
