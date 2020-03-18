ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Just as players and fans were hitting their stride in preparation for the new baseball season to begin, the sports world has been forced to hit the pause button indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s an uncertain time for many across the United States, and the absence of America’s pastime as our usual escape from the rigors of the real world isn’t helping matters.
I’m looking to alleviate that deficiency for Cardinals fans, at least to some extent. In the coming days and weeks, I plan to present one game from each of the last 20 years of Cardinals baseball that is available to be consumed in some form or fashion online. I’ll start with a game from the 2000 season and work my way toward the present, culminating with a contest from the 2019 campaign.
Sound good?
For some years, the selections will be obvious. For others, I’m excited to dig into the archive to jog our memories from past Cardinals squads that might not stick out quite as prominently in our minds. Suggestions are welcomed, but ultimately I’m trying to include as many games as possible that have some form of rewatchability in video or highlights on the internet. The YouTube channels for MLB and the MLB Vault will be helpful for this endeavor, as will the channel Cardinals Baseball Classics which features some lesser-known games from seasons past (don’t expect HD quality on the older broadcasts!).
So let’s dive right into the list—starting with the Cardinals' first game of the 2000s.
2000: Darryl Kile leads the Cardinals over the Cubs on Opening Day
We didn’t know it at the time, but the 2000 Cardinals season would prove to be the start of a historical stretch of success for the organization matched only by the club’s performance from the mid-1920s to mid-1940s. And though the Cardinals claimed six World Championships in that span from 1926 through 1946—more than the two the Cards have pulled down during this current run—that time period featured two losing seasons mixed into it.
In the last 20 years, the St. Louis Cardinals have had just one losing season.
The 2000 season certainly wasn’t it, as the Cardinals put together a 95-67 record en route to their second division title since the creation of the NL Central in 1994.
It was a year featuring a twilight-of-his-career Mark McGwire, the final full season of Ray Lankford as a Redbird, a 20-year-old Rick Ankiel in the starting rotation and the introductions of both Jim Edmonds and Fernando Vina to St. Louis.
It also featured a 20-win campaign by the late Darryl Kile.
The Cardinals earned a playoff series victory over the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS that year before seeing their season end in an NLCS loss to the New York Mets. That set up the reboot of the 'Subway Series' between the Mets and Yankees in the Fall Classic; the Yankees claimed the world title in five games.
That postseason, of course, marked the beginning of Rick Ankiel's inexplicable downfall as a pitcher. At the time, I was a six-year-old Cardinals fan who still can recall the desperate feeling in the crowd at Game 2 of the NLCS, begging my dad to somehow get Ankiel to throw a strike. I can't begin to imagine what that night might have been like for Ankiel himself.
Since that year's postseason stands out more in my mind for that unfortunate event than for the good things that took place, I'm thinking we'll go with an all-around positive slant from a Cardinals perspective for our first game in this series—a season-opening drubbing of the Chicago Cubs.
On April 3, 2000, Kile took the ball for the Cardinals on Opening Day at old Busch Stadium. A classic match-up against the rival Cubs, this game has plenty of goodies upon which Cardinals fans can reminisce.
In the first inning, you get to see the first plate appearance of Edmonds’ career as a Cardinal. Same for Vina—spoiler alert, both reach base. A late addition to the lineup due to Mark McGwire’s ailing back, Craig Paquette makes some noise to help give Kile some early run support with which to work.
Then you can watch Kile and his dastardly curveball go to work for six innings of one-run baseball over the Northsiders.
The Cubs scratched across just three hits on the entire day against Cardinals pitching, which in relief of Kile, included scoreless appearances by Heath Slocumb, Mark Thompson and closer Dave Veres.
The Cardinals offense, meanwhile, managed 10 hits and seven walks in a convincing 7-1 win over Chicago. Every Cardinals starter but the pitcher reached base at least once, including other old friends like Edgar Renteria, Fernando Tatis and Mike Matheny.
Joe Buck and Al Hrabosky had the call of the broadcast, which is available on YouTube.
If you're missing baseball like the rest of us, I recommend checking it out for a trip down memory lane. Then be sure to follow along at KMOV.com for the rest of the series as we work our way through some of the most memorable games from the last 20 years in Cardinals baseball.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.