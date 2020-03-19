ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
In case you missed Wednesday’s post, check it out for a stroll down memory lane with an enjoyable Cardinals’ victory over the Cubs on Opening Day in the year 2000. Since we’re choosing just one game for each of the last 20 seasons, today we’ll look back on a night in September 2001 when something happened for the Cardinals that hasn’t happened since.
One of their pitchers threw a no-hitter.
2001: The Bud Smith no-hitter
That’s right; today in Cards Capsules, we’re looking back at the Bud Smith Game.
When the 2001 season began, Bud Smith was a 21-year-old lefthander working his way through the Cardinals minor-league system. Having glided through the lower levels, Smith opened the year at Memphis. With a brief call-up wedged within, Smith posted a 2.75 ERA in 108 innings in Triple-A, earning ample consideration for a more permanent stay in the majors.
Smith initially cruised along in his introduction to the Cardinals’ rotation before hitting a rough patch in late August—he allowed 11 earned runs over the two outings that directly preceded his start on September 3 in San Diego.
But that’s baseball for you. Smith couldn’t be touched on that night against a Padres lineup that featured Rickey Henderson and Ray Lankford in the late stages of their respective careers. Tony Gwynn even made a pinch-hit appearance, meaning the rookie Smith faced two future Baseball Hall of Famers on the night of his no-hitter. He also went up against Ryan Klesko and Phil Nevin, both of whom boasted an OPS above .950 at that time in 2001. Neither reached base in eight plate appearances against Smith.
Smith wasn’t perfect on that Monday night. He walked four batters and required 134 pitches to complete the no-no—a fact which might have had an adverse effect on his career thereafter.
Though he still posted sturdy numbers in 55.1 innings for Memphis in 2002, Smith crashed and burned in St. Louis that summer. His ERA ballooned to 6.94 until he was traded to Philadelphia as one of the pieces in the trade that brought Scott Rolen to St. Louis. Philly saw enough in his minor-league numbers to believe he could help them for years to come, but he would never throw a pitch for the Phillies, as injuries derailed his career. He never got back to the bigs and was out of affiliated baseball after 2005.
Smith’s baseball story doesn’t feature a happy ending—but it did provide a memorable highlight that bears mention every time a Cardinal gets close to matching his feat.
And if you’re a baseball fan who pines for the days when hitters would focus on making contact—rather than swinging for the fences every pitch and accepting the rise in strikeouts that accompanies such an approach—there’s plenty more to enjoy about this game beyond the fact that rookie Bud Smith didn’t allow any hits.
For instance: Fernando Viña.
If you want an example of a classic Viña at-bat, watch the eight-pitch grinder he puts together to lead off this game for the Cardinals.
Oh, and you should probably watch the at-bat later in the inning by some rookie named Albert Pujols. He’s the rare breed of hitter who can swing for the fences and protect the plate simultaneously (did you know that Pujols has never struck out more than 93 times in a season?). In the linked video above, you even get to see Mark McGwire put a charge into one—exciting the ESPN announcer, if only for a moment.
The game is posted in two parts on YouTube. Check out Part II to see Smith finish things off against San Diego in the ninth.
