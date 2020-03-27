ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
The next season up in the Cards Capsules series wasn’t exactly a banner year for the Redbirds. I mentioned in an earlier volume that the Cardinals have only endured one losing season since 2000; well, that season came in 2007, when the Cardinals went 78-84. Though the results were disappointing, that year still had entertaining elements upon which we can look back today. Let's jump right in by revisiting a memorable game for a beloved Cardinal—who's still on the team today.
2007: Adam Wainwright gets a W in his first-ever MLB start
Fresh off a World Series title, the Cardinals lost the first three games of the 2007 season before ushering in an era that continues to this day: Adam Wainwright as a fixture in the St. Louis starting rotation.
But before we get into his debut as a starter, I’d like to take a step back to reminisce about the move that brought Adam Wainwright into the lives of Cardinals fans in the first place.
While it is my solemn duty to point out that JD Drew actually had an excellent career and is underappreciated for the numbers he compiled, it’s irrefutable that the Cardinals won the trade that sent him to Atlanta and brought Wainwright to St. Louis. Though Drew had a tremendous year in 2004, posting a 1.006 OPS with 31 home runs and 93 RBIs, that was the only season of utility the Braves received from Drew.
With the notorious Scott Boras as his agent, Drew departed for the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency the following winter. That writing was on the wall for some time; given Drew’s tendency to spend time on the disabled list, the Cardinals made the decision to jettison the uber-talented outfielder before he had a chance to hit the open market.
When the trade—which also sent Eli Marrero to Atlanta—took place, Jason Marquis and Ray King were the two immediate contributors installed into the Cardinals pitching staff. The highest level of professional baseball Wainwright had ever seen at that time was Double-A; he was successful there for the Atlanta organization in 2003, going 10-8 with a 3.37 ERA in 27 starts.
The Cardinals saw enough in Wainwright to dictate his inclusion in the deal in December 2003. After couple less-than-stellar seasons in the minors, the Cardinals gave Wainwright a shot in the big-league bullpen in 2006.
Wainwright, of course, contributed meaningfully to the Cardinals championship in 2006 as the team’s closer during the postseason. The man, who still to this day has only three-career regular-season saves to his name, authored the final out of each playoff series in 2006 to help St. Louis capture a World Series.
Throughout his career in the minors, though, Wainwright had always been a starter. The Cardinals acquired him to eventually fill that role—in 2007, he got his first real chance to earn it.
So on April 6, 2007, it was Wainwright looking to stop the losing skid that opened the new campaign. The Cardinals were playing in Houston on Jeff Bagwell appreciation night at Minute Maid Park as we got our first look at what the 25-year-old Georgia native would offer in the years to come.
For one, as a starter, Waino would get regular at-bats. The future Silver Slugger Award recipient wasted no time showing the league he could handle himself at the plate. In fact, he had already done that in 2006.
Without yet earning a start, Wainwright blasted a home run in his first-ever MLB plate appearance—on the first pitch he ever saw—during a relief appearance in San Francisco in 2006. Upon joining the rotation, he picked up his lumber right where he had left it.
After opening the outing with a couple scoreless frames, Wainwright took it upon himself to get the Cardinals on the scoreboard in the third. He took a center-cut pitch from Astros starter Wandy Rodriguez and blasted it all the way to Tal's Hill in straightaway center field. The double plated the first of three runs to score in the inning for St. Louis.
The way the other runs scored is another fantastic reason to re-watch this game: a Chris Duncan 'bombski' (as he liked to call them).
After his battle with brain cancer, Duncan passed away in September 2019. Duncan was known in life for his fun-loving spirit. As a baseball player, his excellent raw power was his trademark, on full display in this game.
Duncan blasted a home run, notably off a lefty in Rodriguez, over the right-field bullpen to extend the Cardinals lead to 3-0.
I chose to write about this game because of Wainwright's first big-league start—seeing the Duncan home run without remembering it was there was pretty exciting as I looked back on the game this week. I won't spoil all of Dunc's at-bats for you, but the third-inning blast was far from his only hit on the night.
Shortly after the Duncan homer, Wainwright surrenders a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly--his only demerit on the game. The Cardinals starter whose calling card has long been his determination to pitch deep into games did just that in his first big-league start.
Wainwright traversed seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits. Ryan Franklin and Randy Flores combined to pitch a scoreless eighth before Jason Isringhausen delivered the save to secure the Cardinals' first win of the 2007 season.
Watch the first start of Adam Wainwright's MLB career right here and be sure to check back Monday for the next volume in the Cards Capsules series.
