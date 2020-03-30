ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
As with Friday’s volume covering the 2007 Cardinals, today’s edition covers a Cardinals team that missed out on the postseason. Those are the years where we have to dig a little deeper for Cards Capsules. That said, I’m confident today’s game will provide some entertainment as we look back upon Rick Ankiel’s incredible night in Colorado.
2008: Rick Ankiel puts the Cards on his back at Coors Field
Rick Ankiel’s story of redemption is one of the most remarkable in the history of sports. Ankiel began as a highly-rated pitching prospect and fulfilled all that promise as a hurler in 2000, finishing second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. He went 11-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 175 innings and appeared to have a bright future. His career as a pitcher, of course, effectively ended with the meltdowns he experienced in that year’s postseason. After a few more years trying in vain to recapture his former self on the mound, Ankiel retired as a pitcher, but not from his career as a baseball player.
Ankiel declared himself an outfielder moving forward, with the Cardinals supporting his endeavor. They kept him in the organization and sent Ankiel to the minors to rebuild his career. While the Cardinals expectations for Ankiel’s renaissance project couldn't have been high, this is what Ankiel wanted and they were willing to give him his chance to give it a try, essentially risk-free in the low minors.
One factor playing in Ankiel’s favor? He had always been an exceptional athlete; even as a pitcher, he could hit a little.
Working your way up through the minor leagues on a starting pitcher’s schedule isn’t exactly a process that lends itself to your development as a hitter, but Ankiel still held his own at the plate during the years in which he pitched for St. Louis. He averaged .207 in 96 plate appearances with a double, triple and two home runs to his name. It wasn’t much, but it was better than what you see out of most pitchers.
Upon his introduction as a professional outfielder in 2005, Ankiel surprisingly provided sturdy offensive numbers in A-ball, posting an .881 OPS with 11 home runs in 185 at-bats. So the Cardinals called him up to Double-A. Against the improved competition, Ankiel still handled himself impressively. Though he saw his batting average drop from .270 in A-ball to .243 in Double-A, Ankiel’s power still shined as he smoked 10 home runs in 135 at-bats the rest of that 2005 season.
What had once been considered something of a joke was starting to look like a real possibility; could Rick Ankiel reach the big leagues as a position player?
There was an argument to be made that Ankiel could achieve that goal the next year in 2006, but he missed the entire season due to knee surgery. The lost year was merely a blip on the comeback radar, though, as Ankiel returned in 2007 and posted sensational numbers at Triple-A Memphis, knocking 32 home runs and 89 RBIs with an .883 OPS in just 102 games.
Though it’s probably not something the Cardinals ever expected to do when they sent their former top pitching prospect all the way down to A-ball in support of his quest to become a capable outfielder, the team called Ankiel back up to the majors in August 2007.
Incredibly, Ankiel hit a home run in his debut as a Cardinals position player on August 9, 2007. Though we didn’t discuss that game on Friday’s Cards Capsules, it’s another game that’s available for consumption on YouTube, if you’re interested.
To me, though, the Rick Ankiel performance from 2008 which we’re looking at today is even more fascinating.
After hitting 11 home runs with the Cardinals down the stretch in 2007, the 28-year-old outfielder entered 2008 with a legitimate shot at regular playing time for a St. Louis squad that needed a boost after enduring a losing season. Ankiel would ultimately enjoy his most robust offensive season as a big-leaguer in 2008, crushing 25 home runs with a .264/.337/.506 batting line. For reference, Ankiel’s .843 OPS that year would have ranked behind only Tommy Edman’s .850 on the 2019 version of the Cardinals.
He’d done it—Rick Ankiel turned himself into a productive MLB outfielder. What he did the night of May 6, 2008, though, added another mind-boggling chapter to a comeback story that already defied the odds.
See, more than being able to hit at the MLB-level, a hitter for a National League club would also require an adequate fielding skill set in order to maintain a regular place in the lineup. That the Cardinals often used Ankiel in center field should have been a good enough indication that they trusted his defensive play in the outfield. If there were any lingering doubts about Ankiel’s capabilities at this point in his transition, though, he put those to bed on that early May night in Colorado.
When I think of the two amazing throws Ankiel made to third base that night, one in the first and another in the eighth, I can’t help but imagine the events through the eyes of then-Cardinals third baseman Troy Glaus.
By the time he joined the Cardinals for that 2008 campaign, Glaus had already been around the block. He won a World Series, earning the series MVP honors as a member of the 2002 Angels. He was a four-time All-Star with a pair of Silver Slugger Awards. I’m sure he’d seen some things throughout his lengthy MLB career.
I doubt he’d ever seen anything like this.
When Ankiel fielded a fly ball in the first inning, he was positioned relatively deep in straightaway center field. Tagging up at second base stood one of the fastest runners in the game, Willy Taveras, whose 68 stolen bases in that 2008 season would lead the league. With where Ankiel had to stand in order to field the ball, his odds to gun down Taveras at third seemed minuscule—which is exactly what Glaus wanted Taveras to think.
As the missile from Ankiel’s left hand careened toward Glaus at the bag, the veteran third baseman stood motionless, his glove down by his side until just before the ball was set to arrive. It was an impressive deke of the base runner, who probably didn’t anticipate a close play at third based on Glaus’ non-reaction.
Ankiel couldn’t have put the throw in a better spot for Glaus to apply the tag if he had jogged in and stapled the ball into his glove. The throw from the former pitcher was right on the money, getting Cardinals starter Braden Looper out of a jam. Check out 21:20 on the YouTube video of this game for Ankiel’s first-inning gem.
I remember thinking it was one of the most impressive outfield assists I’d ever seen. Somehow, it wasn’t even Ankiel’s best throw of the night.
In between, though, Ankiel figured he might as well do some damage at the dish. In the top of the eighth, he launched a homer to right in the eighth to pad the St. Louis lead. That at-bat begins at 1:51:40 in the video. Ankiel finished the night 2-for-5 at the plate.
Then in the bottom of the eighth, he did it again with his arm. With nobody on and two outs, Ankiel chased down a hit off the bat of Omar Quinanilla into the left-center field gap. Now, surely Quintanilla saw Ankiel hose Taveras earlier in the game. Why he decided to risk becoming the second Rockie of the game to make the last out at third base—with his team trailing by four runs late in the game—the world may never know. Maybe he just wanted us to have this highlight.
In fairness, it would have taken a ridiculous play to nab Quintanilla at third. Ankiel was literally on the warning track when he picked up the baseball after it had rolled all the way to the wall of the spacious Coors Field.
It didn’t matter. Lightning struck twice as Ankiel sent another projectile hurtling toward Glaus; this time, almost unfathomable considering the distance, Glaus actually had to reach above his head to haul in the throw before applying the tag at third. It was truly insane. Check it out at 2:01:51 in the video.
Ankiel’s eighth-inning blast, and both assists, turned out to have been rather necessary, as Tony La Russa stretching Braden Looper for a shot at a complete game nearly came back to bite the Cardinals. Looper was charged with three runs in the ninth before Jason Isringhausen hung on for a 6-5 victory.
Other interesting elements from this game include Matt Holliday playing for the opposition, a deep outing for Looper—who was splendid, save for the ninth inning—and a fantastic night for Cardinals outfielder Ryan Ludwick, who went 4-for-4 in the game.
I imagine it’s got to be a bummer to go 4-for-4 and not end up as the lead headline that night, but that’s just the way it goes when you’ve got Rick Ankiel patrolling center field. Former pitcher or not, his two throws on that night in Colorado still stand among the most stunning physical feats I’ve ever seen performed on a baseball field.
