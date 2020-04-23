ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
The Cardinals and Braves had one heckuva compelling NLDS last October. The entire series was a back-and-forth bout between two quality teams—well, except for the finale. You probably remember the extreme tension of a decisive Game 5 on the road in Atlanta turning into a laugher of a win for the Cardinals before the Braves ever got a chance to bat. The Cards tallied a mind-bending 10 runs in the top of the first inning of a game they won 13-1 to advance to the NLCS—and don’t worry, we’re not going to make any further mention of what happened in that series.
That game was an uproarious delight for Cardinals fans—and you’re welcome to go back and watch the top of the first inning if you’re looking for a solid 20 minutes of quality entertainment—but we’re not reliving it in-depth for Cards Capsules. Game 5 lacked the drama we’re looking for. The only interesting thing that happened later in the game was Mike Shildt leaving Jack Flaherty in the game longer than necessary with a 12-run lead; other than that, the Cardinals coasted to the Game 5 win pretty easily.
The game that preceded it, though, was far more gut-wrenching, as the Cardinals battled back from a late deficit—on the shoulders of their starting catcher and face of the franchise—just to earn the right to deliver that Game 5 onslaught in the first place.
2019: Yadi extends the Cardinals season with heroics in Game 4 of the NLDS
The Cardinals had just lost an excruciating Game 3 at Busch Stadium after a meager offensive showing mustered just one run for the game. For the longest time, it seemed like that would be enough thanks to the masterful performance by Adam Wainwright. All Carlos Martinez had to do in the ninth was guide a 1-0 lead to safety—he couldn’t do it, putting the Braves in command of the series and leaving the Cardinals on the doorstep of elimination heading into Game 4.
The heart of the St. Louis order got things off to a fast start against Braves pitcher Dallas Kuchel, with Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna both breaking out the 3-wood to tee off against the lefty starter.
Keuchel hung an off-speed pitch in the tasty part of the strike zone, and well, Goldy couldn’t resist. He launched a towering fly ball to left that managed to sneak over the wall near the visiting bullpen. The blast put the Cardinals ahead 1-0, but they weren’t done in the inning yet. The next batter, Ozuna put a charge into one, narrowly keeping it fair inside the left field foul pole and landing it in the section adjacent Big Mac Land. The back-to-back act had the home crowd feeling good about the team’s chances to take this sucker back to Atlanta.
The Braves answer came in the third when they tallied the second-most significant sacrifice fly of the game—you’ll see—to make it 2-1 St. Louis. Then Ozuna kept up his ferocious hot streak to get that run back in the fourth when he walloped another home run off Keuchel. In that NLDS, Ozuna compiled a .429/.478.857 batting line. No wonder Atlanta signed him to a one-year deal for 2020.
Things were moving along nicely for the Cardinals until the fifth, when Dakota Hudson couldn’t keep his grasp on the St. Louis lead. After Dansby Swanson reached third on a double and a passed ball, Adam Duvall sent a sharp grounder to Matt Carpenter at the hot corner, where it ate up the Cardinals fielder for an error and a run scored.
At this moment, it was easy to feel like Mike Shildt’s gamble had left the Cardinals with empty pockets.
That’s because Carpenter, after filling a bench role for Games 1 and 2, had been re-inserted into the starting lineup in Game 3. He replaced Harrison Bader, who was struggling at the plate, with Tommy Edman moving from third base to the outfield. Shildt was hoping to provide the lineup a lift at the expense of the defense. Though the team scored just one run amid the Game 3 lineup change, Carpenter was the man who drove it in. Even with a ground ball specialist in Hudson on the mound for Game 4, Shildt stuck with Carpenter—probably to the team’s detriment at this precise moment in the fifth inning.
The Braves made the Cardinals pay for the error, as Duvall came around to score on a two-out home run by Ozzie Albies later in the inning. As Albies came to bat, the TBS broadcaster mentioned his proclivity for swinging at the first pitch. He did it this time, and sent a ball into the Cardinals bullpen to put the Braves on top 4-3.
The homer ended Hudson’s day and put the Cardinals inconsistent offense under the microscope. The homers from Goldschmidt and Ozuna were welcomed, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Cardinals if they were going to extend their season.
Fortunately, Yadier Molina still plays for the Cardinals.
In the eighth, he delivered what surely stands as the most clutch 63.4-mph hit baseball has ever seen (exit velocity per Statcast).
Molina is a notorious first-pitch swinger, and with Goldschmidt representing the tying run on second base, Yadi was looking for something to hit right away. He pulled the trigger and dropped a base hit just beyond—and I mean just beyond—the outstretched glove of Freddie Freeman. The Braves first baseman used every bit of his 6-foot-5-inch frame to leap and stretch for the ball above his head, but it tipped off the edge of his glove and dropped into right field to tie the game for St. Louis.
New ballgame. Except, I was convinced the next thing Shildt did was a grave mistake. His aggressive bullpen management to this point was one of the leading reasons the Cardinals were still alive in this game, but when I saw he was calling for Carlos Martinez to pitch the top of the ninth, I could hardly believe my eyes.
I understand that managers are reluctant to give up on or shy away from ‘their guy’ in the big moments, regardless of whether recent samples of their work indicate something’s not right. I assumed incorrectly that what had transpired between Martinez and Ronald Acuna Jr. throughout the series would have made this situation an exception to that rule.
Martinez made news earlier in the series when he complained about the way Acuna celebrated a home run he hit against the Cardinals closer in Game 1. That Martinez surrendered multiple bombs in that game is reason enough for concern, but his worrying over whether Acuna was showing him enough respect as a veteran player was another matter entirely.
Then Martinez took the extra-curricular activity to another level in Game 3. Martinez started throwing brush-back pitches up-and-in to the Braves slugger—in a playoff game he had already blown for his team. And he was jawing about it to the batter, a clear indication that Acuna had unquestionably taken up residence inside Martinez’s head.
Carlos Martinez talks smack to Ronald Acuña Jr. after giving up the lead. pic.twitter.com/bSFQh4rNmo— handlit33 (@handlit33) October 6, 2019
So yeah, I thought going to Martinez for the ninth—with Acuna leading off the inning!—was a surefire way to see the Braves break the tie the Cardinals had just so narrowly earned.
Sure enough, Acuna doubled into the corner to put the go-ahead run in scoring position with nobody out. Apparently, though, that was all the motivation Martinez needed to buckle down and take care of business. Martinez mowed through the heart of the Atlanta order—Albies, Freeman and Josh Donaldson—to strand Acuna on third base.
Gearing up for a potentially long evening, Shildt went to starter Miles Mikolas to pitch out of the bullpen in the 10th, another move that worked out splendidly for the Cardinals. In all, the St. Louis bullpen logged 5.1 innings of scoreless relief pitching to keep the Cardinals alive. Mikolas’ 1-2-3 10th inning is the only one Shildt would require of him on that day, though, because Yadi was ready to do some bat-flipping.
Kolten Wong led off the bottom of the 10th with a double. After an intentional walk to Goldschmidt, Wong advanced to third on what was nearly a double-play ball off the bat of Ozuna. The Cardinals burly left fielder beat the throw to the first base bag by a split second, meaning Molina would bat with just one out instead of two.
That proved significant. With only one out, the Braves set up for the inning-ending double play ball, which makes sense with the Cardinals slow-footed catcher at the plate. But Molina has long been one of the best situational hitters in baseball—his aim was a fly ball, not a grounder in this spot.
Molina executed his plan at the plate to perfection, lofting a fly ball to left. Adam Duvall fielded it just in front of the warning track, with virtually no shot at nabbing Wong at the plate. The throw was off-line, anyway, and the Cardinals had survived to force a Game 5 in the NLDS.
Then Yadier Molina did this:
This. Is. October. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/ACAae2PBmV— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 7, 2019
Game 5 was a blast for Cardinals fans, an elimination game during which it never felt like St. Louis was at any risk of being eliminated. Game 4, though, was October baseball at its finest.
Watch the Cardinals epic walk-off over Atlanta in its entirety right here.
This marks the end of our Cards Capsules series, which has brought us through one game from each of the last 20 years in Cardinals baseball. If you missed any of the previous entries into the series, all the links are at the top of this article, sorted by the year. We hope you enjoyed the look back through Cardinals history!
