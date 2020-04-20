ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
The 2018 season was the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back on Mike Matheny’s tenure as the Cardinals manager. St. Louis was mired in its third straight year of diminished quality of play leading to missing out on the postseason. Fundamentals were an area of particular concern for that Cardinals club, as the team would finish 2018 with the most errors in MLB—and tied for sixth in making outs on the bases.
Management decided enough was enough and fired Matheny following the conclusion of the team’s game on July 14, a loss which dropped the Cardinals’ record to 47-46. St. Louis earned a win in its first game under then-interim manager Mike Shildt in the final game on the schedule preceding the All-Star break. After the break, the Cardinals headed up to Wrigley Field for five games in four days against the Cubs.
It was in the second game of that series that Shildt’s lineup erupted in a tremendous showing against the North Siders—with its leadoff hitter leading the way.
2018: Carpenter goes bonkers at Wrigley as Cards crush Cubs
Matt Carpenter hit 36 home runs during his career-best season in 2018. Nine of those home runs came against left-handed pitching.
Three of those nine came in one game against the Cubs on July 20.
Cubs starter Jon Lester entered his Friday afternoon start boasting a 12-2 record with a 2.58 ERA. He hadn’t lost a game against a National League opponent all season. The Cardinals were about to change that.
Carpenter got things rolling from the start, taking Lester deep to right field to lead off the game for the Cardinals. St. Louis rallied for a few more hits and runs in the second, just enough to bring Carpenter back to the plate for the opportunity to blast Lester for his second home run of the game. With a 5-0 lead at that point, Carpenter and the Cardinals were still only just getting started.
Somehow the Cards didn’t manage to score any runs in the third inning despite a leadoff double by Kolten Wong to open the frame. The game was in doubt for only a moment in the bottom half of that inning as Jack Flaherty loaded the bases with Cubs with only one out before disposing of Javy Baez and Willson Contreras; both swung through some nasty sliders off the plate.
From there, the Cardinals were in cruise control.
They made up for their lack of scoring in the third as their relentless attack against Chicago knocked Lester from the game before he could record his tenth out of the day in the fourth. Carpenter led off the inning and saw his production decrease considerably from his earlier trips to the plate—this time, he only hit a double. Lester then walked Yadier Molina before losing Paul DeJong on eight pitches to conclude his day.
Lester, of course, could leave the mound, but the runners on base were still very much his.
Things didn’t get much better for the Cubs after Lester departed, as reliever Anthony Bass gave up a single, a walk and another walk to bring the score to 8-1. That closed the book on Lester, who was charged with earned runs on all eight of the Cardinal tallies to mark his worst start of the 2018 season. The Cardinals kept up the pressure on the Cubs upon James Norwood’s entrance into the game behind Bass, working the order all the way back to Carpenter to bookend the inning with yet another hard-hit double. That one plated Tommy Pham from first base—he reached on a two-run single after a Dexter Fowler sac fly—and brought the Cardinals total to seven for the inning and an even dozen on the afternoon.
At this point, Carpenter was 4-for-4 with two home runs and two doubles. There was a discussion between Carpenter and Shildt regarding whether he would even take his fifth at-bat in the blowout. But when Carpenter realized that opportunity would come with men on base if it happened in the sixth, he told Shildt he’d like one more crack at it in the Cardinals blowout.
Flaherty worked a two-out walk and Shildt granted his leadoff hitter's request. Carpenter rewarded him and Cardinals fans everywhere with more fireworks.
On the first pitch he saw from another lefty, Brian Duensing, in the top of the sixth, Carpenter lofted a fly ball high into the air in right field. As Jason Heyward moved back on the ball, the Cubs broadcasters noted that Carpenter got under it a bit, suggesting “he just missed that one.”
Well, he got just enough of it, as the ball cleared the basket beyond the outfield wall at Wrigley. Make it 15-1 Cardinals and a historic day for Carpenter.
Carpenter tied the MLB record for extra-base hits in a game, becoming the 14th player in MLB history and the first Cardinal all-time to record the feat. With the slugger’s blessing, Shildt removed Carpenter from the contest after his fifth at-bat. Sure, it would have been fun to see whether Carpenter could have set the all-time single game extra-base hit record on his own rather than having to sit in a tie with the 13 others who did it before him. Considering the doubleheader awaiting the Cardinals the following day, though, Carpenter understood the situation.
At least he can claim he’s the only player ever to record all five of his extra-base hits within the first six innings of a game.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon immediately pivoted to a position player to pitch following the third Carpenter bomb (which suggests Carpenter probably could have broken that record if he was given the chance). Tommy La Stella got the Cubs out of the sixth but surrendered a home run to Greg Garcia in the seventh to make it 16-1 Cardinals.
The Cubs got a few runs back in their half of the seventh to make it 16-4 thanks to a homer allowed by Brett Cecil. Yairo Munoz was spared some embarrassment in the eighth when he battled Cubs catcher Victor Caratini—who was the pitcher in this situation—for a full-count home run to bring the Cardinals' run total to 18. See, things stayed relatively interesting in this game even after Carpenter’s departure!
This game also saw Greg Holland set the Cubs down without a hit in the ninth for the final scoreless appearance of his short-lived career as a Cardinal. He got rocked in one of the doubleheader games the following day and never pitched again for St. Louis. Hey, they can’t all be winners.
You can watch Matt Carpenter’s historic day in its entirety right here.
