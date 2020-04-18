ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
I get that these final years of the Mike Matheny era in St. Louis are probably not among your most fondly remembered Cardinals teams from the last 20 years of St. Louis baseball, but the game I want to look back upon today will hopefully prove that even the frustrating years can produce memorable games.
Today’s Cards Capsule covers a game played by the 2017 Cardinals. The club went 83-79 that year, finishing third in the Central and four games out of a wild card spot. Tommy Pham was a bright spot of the season as he became the first player in Cardinals history to log a .300/.400/.500 season with at least 20 home runs, 20 steals and 20 doubles. But when the Cardinals played a doubleheader against the Blue Jays on April 27, Pham was still in Memphis—he hadn’t been called up yet.
With the player who would eventually become the team’s best producer that season still in the minors, the Cardinals found other contributors to stage a thrilling walk-off in the first game of a twin bill at Busch Stadium.
2017: Cards claw back, walk off in style in game one of a doubleheader vs. the Jays
Carlos Martinez was an All-Star in 2017, but it took him a bit to hit his stride early in the season. When he took the mound for the Cardinals on the afternoon of April 27, he did so as the team’s only starter without a win on the young season, an 0-3 record and 4.76 ERA to his name.
Still searching for his best stuff at that point in the campaign, Martinez gritted out a quality start that could have been even better had he not given up a two-out, two-run base hit to Toronto’s No. 8 hitter in the sixth. He left the game with the Cardinals trailing 3-0 and had to watch as Tyler Lyons added to his chances for another loss by allowing another Blue Jays run to make it 4-0.
Blue Jays starter Mat Latos stifled the Cardinals lineup without a run through six innings, but when the Toronto bullpen got involved in the bottom of the seventh, St. Louis began making moves.
Randal Grichuk got the Cardinals on the board with a single to drive in Jose Martinez. Unfortunately, Grichuk bungled that first bit of positive momentum for the Cardinals offensively as he was thrown out trying to take second base on the throw home. The Blue Jays cut it off and got Grichuk easily at second—one of 64 outs on the bases made by Cardinals base runners that season, sixth-most in MLB.
It’s all right, though. Grichuk would more than make up for his blunder a little later on. First, though, Matt Carpenter added onto the chip-away effort in the eighth with a run-scoring single to draw the Cardinals within two runs heading to the ninth. And this time, Grichuk hit the ball far enough that he could take as much time as he wanted to trot around the bases.
With the Cardinals down to their final out facing Toronto closer Roberto Osuna, Grichuk lofted a two-run blast to center field, out of the reach of a leaping Kevin Pillar to tie the game for St. Louis. Facing his future team—the Cardinals would trade Grichuk to Toronto the next off-season—Grichuk injected some much-needed energy into a Cardinals team slumbering out of the gate in the month of April.
Pillar hung out on the wall for a little while; perhaps he was just comfortable there.
The two teams had a long evening ahead, of course, since there was still a second game scheduled after the first one finished up. When the bottom of the eleventh rolled around, the Cardinals lineup decided it was ready for the doubleheader to advance into the second game.
Kolten Wong led off the inning by roping a triple into the right field corner. Wong’s jubilant reaction while kneeling on the third base bag embodies perfectly his game as a player. This moment comes just after the 3:39:00 mark of the video. If you keep your eyes on Wong in the aftermath of the hit, it appears Darwin Barney offers a feeble attempt at a hidden ball trick on the Cardinals second baseman. Wong appears to casually slap at his glove to indicate he’s aware the baseball is still inside of it—kind of a fun, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.
After Wong put the Cards in the driver’s seat with his triple, Toronto manager John Gibbons elected to walk the next two batters to set up a force out at any base. The Blue Jays, though, would ultimately need three of those outs without stumbling in order to escape this inning.
The next Cardinal better not to receive an intentional pass, Aledmys Diaz flew out to shallow left field, not quite deep enough for the Cardinals to consider sending Wong from third. Gibbons then went to his bullpen, selecting the left-handed J.P. Howell to face lefty hitter Matt Carpenter with the game hanging in the balance. Even an intermediate fly ball to the outfield should win the game for the Cardinals. Carpenter did more than that.
The disciplined Carpenter managed to work a full count against Howell, who was then forced to feed Carpenter something over the plate to ensure he didn’t walk in the winning run. It’s a terrible spot to be in if you’re a pitcher; Carpenter showed why.
Carpenter was sitting on a 3-2 breaking ball. Howell threw him one—and hung it. Practically put it on a tee. From the moment the ball connected with Carpenter's bat, it was clear the ball game was over—the only question that remained while the ball was in flight was whether the final score would be 5-4 or 8-4.
With a man on third and less than two outs in a walk-off situation, there’s always something fun about knowing the game has already ended regardless of whether or not the long fly ball actually makes it over the fence. The outfielder doesn’t bother moving, because he knows even catching the ball won’t make a difference with the man on third tagging up. Sometimes, the fielder doesn’t even turn around to learn whether it’s a home run or not.
In this case, though, Jose Bautista was curious. He turned around and watched Carpenter’s moonshot sail somewhere into the crowd beyond the right field wall—a walk-off grand slam and an exclamation point at the end of an exciting Cardinals comeback win.
Watch the Cardinals comeback win over the Blue Jays in its entirety right here.
