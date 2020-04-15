ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
Previous Cards Capsules:
2000: Cardinals beat Cubs on Opening Day
2001: Bud Smith tosses last no-hitter by a Cardinal
2002: Edgar Renteria caps massive Cardinals comeback vs. Chicago
2003: Jim Edmonds hits one over the Green Monster in 13-inning win at Fenway
2004: Edmonds sends the 2004 NLCS to Game 7
2005: Pujols quiets all of Houston in the Brad Lidge Game
2006: Adam Wainwright serves Carlos Beltran a pennant-winning knee-buckler
2007: Waino does it all in first MLB start
2008: Rick Ankiel makes two insane throws, homers in Colorado
2009: Chris Carpenter beats Brewers with one-hit gem
2010: Cardinals and Reds brawl in Cincy
2011: Game 6.
2012: Cardinals storm back to beat Nats in 2012 NLDS
2013: Michael Wacha stymies the Pirates in NLDS Game 4
2014: Cards blast Kershaw in massive seventh inning comeback in NLDS Game 1
2015: Wong walks off Pirates for the third straight day
We’ve reached another lull in our series during which the Cardinals had a bit of a postseason drought. From 2016-2018, St. Louis missed out on the playoffs, limiting the potential for memorable games and moments to within the regular season slate. In 2016, though, that wasn’t necessarily an issue, as the Cardinals had a couple moments in the final days of the season that still give me goosebumps when I think about them nearly four years later.
One was the Matt Holliday home run in one of his last at-bats as a Cardinal. Holliday gave Cardinals fans so much to cheer about in the nearly seven and a half years he spent in St. Louis, and he kept that up all the way to the end of his tenure with the team. His last trot onto the field of Busch Stadium later in the week was pretty amazing to witness, too. To begin the top of the ninth inning defensively, the rest of the Cardinals lineup remained off the field as Holliday jogged out to take his position, allowing the fans to shower the left fielder with one more special ovation. You can watch it starting at 3:20:30 of this video of the game.
Today, though, I want to focus on the most purely emotional moment I’ve ever witnessed at Busch Stadium—one that transcended far beyond sports.
2016: Aledmys Diaz hits grand slam to honor his friend Jose Fernandez
The baseball world was shaken to its core when Jose Fernandez died in a boating accident on September 25, 2016. The rising star for the Miami Marlins was just 24 years old upon his passing, an unthinkable tragedy for a young man with so much left to give—both on a baseball field and in life.
Fernandez, a native of Cuba, was childhood friends with then-Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz. Diaz's relationship and bond with the Fernandez family was significant. After Fernandez’s death on that Sunday, Diaz left the Cardinals and traveled to Cuba to be with the family on that Monday during their most difficult hour.
Though the Cardinals ultimately fell short of reaching the playoffs on the final day of the 2016 regular season, the win they earned on this Tuesday night near the end of September was important at the time to keep them in the race. Far more memorable than the final score of the game was what happened in the fourth inning during Diaz’s second plate appearance of the night. To this day, it remains one of the most incredible moments I’ve ever seen in sports.
It was Diaz’s first game back with the Cardinals after he spent that Monday away from the team; in the fourth innings, he came to bat with the bases loaded and did something nobody in that ballpark will ever forget.
Cardinals catcher and fellow Cuban Brayan Pena taped a Jose Fernandez jersey to the wall of the Cardinals dugout before the game and later shared with reporters that he had told Diaz he knew the shortstop would do something special to honor his friend.
Then it happened.
The remarkably touching Diaz at-bat begins around the 1:44:00 mark in the video of the game broadcast. Broadcasters Dan McLaughlin and Rick Horton casually discuss how fitting and special it might be to see a home run from Diaz in that spot. They even reference what the home run call should be if it happens—before Robert Stephenson delivers a 2-1 pitch to the Cardinals shortstop, Horton tells McLaughlin, “Surprise me,” if the moment arises where Diaz happens to do something special.
Diaz promptly hammered the pitch deep out to left field. High enough. Deep enough. Outta here.
“Adios, pelota!” McLaughlin shouted.
Diaz had done it. Much like Dee Gordon, Fernandez’s teammate with the Marlins who homered to lead off Miami’s game the day following the pitcher’s passing, Aledmys Diaz had honored his friend by playing the game they both loved with everything he had on that day.
"Every time I put on a uniform, I want to think of him and the way he played baseball. He gave everything every day," Diaz said of Fernandez. "I think that's his legacy for every MLB player, especially for the Cuban players. He was living the American dream. He made it, so every time I come here to this clubhouse and put on the uniform, I want to think of him."
Watching Diaz round the bases and cross home plate, it’s clear the emotions he was feeling weighed heavily upon him in that moment. The crowd, the players, everyone in the building understood the significance behind what they’d all just seen.
After you see Diaz hit the homer, make sure to keep your eyes on the video to catch the replay of Yadier Molina watching the ball go over the fence. He was standing on third base when it happened; his reaction says it all. It’s okay if you shed a tear.
The rest of the game is an interesting enough watch, as the Cardinals pounded the Reds for a 12-5 win to keep their postseason hopes alive. But it was that moment by Aledmys Diaz that stood above the rest on that evening.
You can re-watch the Diaz grand slam game in its entirety right here.
