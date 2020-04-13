ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
The 2015 Cardinals had a remarkably successful regular season campaign, winning 100 games in a NL Central that featured three 97+ win clubs during that season. One of those teams, the Chicago Cubs, ended up being the Cardinals' downfall in the National League Division Series. For that reason, we aren’t discussing a Cardinals playoff game as we dive into the 2015 campaign today.
There was a time in early May, however, where the Cardinals accomplished a bizarre but entertaining feat—St. Louis walked off on the Pittsburgh Pirates three times in a row in a three-game series, with each win coming in extra innings. It was the first time the Cardinals had won three extra-inning games in a row since 2006.
2015: In third straight walk-off, Wong sinks the Pirates in the 14th
The Pirates compiled an impressive 98 wins in 2015, but saw their season come to an end in a Wild Card Game loss to the same Cubs that would upend the Cardinals in the NLDS. If it weren’t for what happened on that first weekend in May, the Pirates may have experienced an entirely different fate come October.
The Buccos finished two games back of the Cards in the NL Central, meaning just one reversed result from the sweep at Busch Stadium May 1-3 would have forced a tie in the division. In that noteworthy series, the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday, 2-1 in 11 innings on Saturday, and came to the ballpark on Sunday with an opportunity to sweep the series as Michael Wacha opposed Vance Worley.
It was a pretty sturdy pitchers’ duel for the majority of this game, as Wacha and Worley were both stingy toward opposing hitters. Wacha gave up five hits to Worley’s four, but Worley gave up the only hit that resulted in a run against a starter when Matt Carpenter took him deep to center field to lead off the bottom of the fourth.
The Cardinals carried that meager 1-0 lead late into the afternoon, even after Mike Matheny turned things over to his bullpen for the seventh and eighth innings. Entering the ninth with closer Trevor Rosenthal and his 0.77 ERA on the bump, it seemed that the Cardinals might quietly snag another win away from a Pirates offense that had been decidedly hapless for much of the weekend.
But then Rosenthal opened the ninth by throwing a pitch to Jung Ho Kang. The Pirate hit the breaking ball about eight rows deep into the bleachers to tie the game. The blast meant Wacha would earn a no-decision for his 6.2 scoreless innings of work, and after the rest of the ninth went by without another run for either side, it meant the Cardinals and Buccos were heading to extra innings for a third day in a row. Each team was allergic to beating the other in regulation, apparently.
Things remained relatively quiet in extras until Sam Tuivailala got a little too careless with a fastball right in the wheelhouse of power-hitting threat Pedro Alvarez. The Pirates slugger took Tui deep off the back of the right field bullpen with two outs in the twelfth to put Pittsburgh in the driver’s seat for salvaging a game in the series.
But naturally, the day wasn’t ending yet. This was just one of those games where the offenses randomly decided to come up with rare run production in an uncanny timely manner that extended the game to what probably felt like infinity for the players involved in this daily grind of a series.
Whereas Pittsburgh got their run in the top of the twelfth off one swing, the Cardinals ground theirs out methodically. Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong picked up singles before Jon Jay reached via walk with one away. The Pirates needed a double play ball to end the game, but the Cardinals fastest player Peter Bourjos stood at the plate. A routine ground ball was no guarantee to turn two against Bourjos, but that’s the depth at which the infield aligned itself nevertheless.
There wasn’t anything routine about the rifle shot Bourjos smoked to third base, though. Kang dove to his right to keep it from traveling down the left field line to end the game, but the ball scooted off his glove into foul ground, far enough away for every Cardinal to be safe on the play. The tying run scored and St. Louis still had the bases loaded with one out. A prime opportunity to complete the rally and go home, right?
Wrong, again! It's almost always never easy in games like this one. Matt Holliday and Matt Adams failed to convert in their turns at the dish, sending the proceedings to the thirteenth.
Doesn’t it always seem like these marathon games take place during afternoon games? It’s a trope among writers in the press box that a game that starts earlier than usual almost always inevitably seems to last extraordinarily long. Also, never remark in the fifth or sixth inning, 'this game is flying by!' Those are famous last words, no doubt about it.
In the bottom of the fourteenth inning, however, Kolten Wong decided he had finally seen enough.
The diminutive Cardinals second baseman unleashed his power into right field with one out in the fourteenth to put this game and series to bed, firmly in favor of the home team. It was a wild, once-in-a-blue-moon kind of series for the Cardinals in a season in which incredible pitching carried St. Louis to triple-digit wins. Though the woes of the offense ultimately came back to bite the Cards in the playoffs that year, the season still was remembered for quality regular season moments like the one Wong provided late on that Sunday afternoon in May.
