ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
Previous Cards Capsules:
2000: Cardinals beat Cubs on Opening Day
2001: Bud Smith tosses last no-hitter by a Cardinal
2002: Edgar Renteria caps massive Cardinals comeback vs. Chicago
2003: Jim Edmonds hits one over the Green Monster in 13-inning win at Fenway
2004: Edmonds sends the 2004 NLCS to Game 7
2005: Pujols quiets all of Houston in the Brad Lidge Game
2006: Adam Wainwright serves Carlos Beltran a pennant-winning knee-buckler
2007: Waino does it all in first MLB start
2008: Rick Ankiel makes two insane throws, homers in Colorado
2009: Chris Carpenter beats Brewers with one-hit gem
2010: Cardinals and Reds brawl in Cincy
2011: Game 6.
2012: Cardinals storm back to beat Nats in 2012 NLDS
2013: Michael Wacha stymies the Pirates in NLDS Game 4
I said yesterday that today’s Cards Capsules would feature a game in which Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the L. Of course, that hint only narrows it down so much. Between the postseasons of 2013 and 2014, Kershaw faced the Cardinals in four playoff games—he was tagged with the loss in each of them.
My thoughts on where to focus with today’s Cards Capsules have changed since Tuesday night. I sent out a poll question on Twitter, allowing folks to vote on which game from the 2014 NLDS against the Dodgers was better: Game 1, a 10-9 come-from-behind win against Kershaw at Dodger Stadium or Game 4 at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals got all their runs courtesy of one massive Matt Adams swing in the seventh inning of a game St. Louis won 3-2 to clinch the series. The poll results leaned in the direction of the Adams game, which I thought would be my own preference. After all, I was in the crowd for that game with my sister Devyn.
I’ve always loved weekday afternoon playoff baseball games. This isn’t a view shared by those with more traditional working hours at their jobs, but in 2014, I was a student at Mizzou. A weekday afternoon playoff game meant I could afford the tickets on the secondary market—demand is lower for a Tuesday afternoon, and so are prices. So on the day of Game 4, I skipped whatever classes were less important than playoff baseball (all of them) and left Columbia headed toward Busch Stadium.
It was a marvelous day playing hooky and an electrifying win for the Cardinals, emphasized by the improbable home run by Adams, a lefty, facing the left-handed Kershaw. I’ve never personally heard Busch louder than the deafening roar that surrounded me in that moment.
But for as memorable as that Game 4 was, it doesn’t offer quite as much to wax poetic about in this article. Aside from the Adams homer, it was five innings of scoreless, nail-biting tension followed by about an inning of wondering how in the world the Cardinals were going to come back against the lights-out Kershaw. Then Adams actually did it, and it was a couple more innings of tension wondering if the Cardinals could hang on. It happened, and St. Louis was onto the NLCS.
Amazing game. But it was relatively conventional (you can watch the whole thing right here; the fun starts in the Cardinals half of the seventh around the 2:24:00 mark of the video). Game 1, on the other hand, was off its rocker. And if the point of this series is to re-watch whole games from the Cardinals past, I realized Wednesday morning that Game 1 is the way to go.
Especially considering I never actually saw this game the first time.
2014: Cardinals break Kershaw with an eight-run seventh inning in Game 1 of the NLDS
Seeking a fourth-straight NLCS appearance in 2014, the Cardinals took on the Dodgers in the NLDS. The series began with Game 1 in Los Angeles; I only saw about an inning of it.
As I mentioned above, I was still a student at Mizzou at the time and Game 1 took place on the opening night of my fraternity’s annual retreat down in the Lake of the Ozarks area. So the only bit of the game I actually saw on TV was the first inning, when I stopped with a few friends at a Mexican restaurant in Camdenton, Missouri on the way to the retreat. So there I was at El Espolon Restaurant, watching Randal Grichuk hit a first-inning homer off Kershaw. I sort of had to eat my words at that point, because I thought Oscar Taveras should have been in the lineup instead of Grichuk that night. Anyway, we finished our meal and left the restaurant with the Cardinals leading 1-0.
That lead was promptly replaced by a significant deficit, as the Dodgers tallied a pair of runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to go ahead 6-1. By that point, I grew tired of fighting my rural Missouri cell phone data connection for updates on whatever scoreboard app I was using, so I decided to mentally check out for the game for a little while. I wasn’t formally disinterested in the game, as we’d all seen the Cardinals wage comebacks in the past. The 6-1 deficit wasn't even quite as bad as the one from which St. Louis emerged victorious in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS against Washington.
But I didn’t want to squander the weekend with my buddies because of my focus on what was, at that moment, a losing effort for the hometown baseball team. I set my phone down and joined the next pick-up basketball game, immersing myself in our amateur athletics instead of the professional game ensuing in Los Angeles.
Though I intended to check back on the Cardinals game after 20 minutes or so, time got away from me. I didn’t find out about the Cardinals barrage against Kershaw until another guy, shouting to me from the side of the basketball court, asked me if I knew the Cardinals had come back to take the lead.
I thought he was joking. I quickly learned he was not. I think I may have removed my shirt and twirled it over my head like a rally towel in celebration. Who knows, it was college.
I followed along with the rest of the seventh inning on my phone before returning to our cabin to try and connect to some low-quality WiFi to watch the final innings. Eventually, I bailed on the effort to watch the game and settled for Mike Shannon’s descriptions on the radio broadcast.
Even with 10 runs on the board for their side, the Cardinals bullpen found a way to make things pretty interesting over the last two innings. Randy Choate permitted a two-run home run to Adrian Gonzalez, who nearly came to blows with Yadier Molina earlier in this game after Adam Wainwright plunked Yasiel Puig with a high, hard one to the outfielder’s back. The Gonzalez blast made it 10-8, and left closer Trevor Rosenthal with minimal margin for error.
He made a couple, allowing consecutive hits to AJ Ellis and Andre Ethier to put the tying run on second with one out in the ninth. A ground ball to the right side by Dee Gordon plated a run but earned Rosenthal his second out of the inning.
One to go, with Yasiel Puig at the dish. It just had to be Puig. Gulp.
Puig didn’t see a pitch slower than 99 mph in the seven-pitch at-bat, as Rosenthal served up only fastballs that danced between 99 and 100 mph. It was a heater at 99 that got Puig to swing and miss for strike three, ending Game 1 in the win column for the Cardinals.
Of course, the real highlight of this game was the slow burn-seventh inning that eventually erupted into a major problem for Kershaw and the Dodgers.
The Cardinals opened the rally innocently enough, going station-to-station as five of the first six hitters in the inning tallied singles. Those five hits produced only two runs, as not once in the sequence did a runner score from second on a Cardinal hit. That is, until Matt Carpenter came to the plate, ready to deliver the knockout blow to Kershaw.
Kershaw got ahead, inducing two quick foul balls before Carpenter did what he always seemed to do during those years—he battled, refusing to give in with two strikes on him. After going 0-2, Carpenter fouled one off, took ball one, took ball two, fouled off another, and then another, before punishing Kershaw on a fastball he left over the middle of the plate. Carpenter launched a double off the base of the wall in right-center, giving the Cardinals a 7-6 lead and ending Kershaw’s night on the bump.
Grichuk then worked a full-count walk against Pedro Baez, setting up Matt Holliday for the cherry on top—a three-run home run on the first pitch Baez threw him, landing the Cardinals at an even 10 runs to complete one of the most implausible rallies you’ll ever see.
Or in my case, hear about from a friend after it happened.
You can watch Game 1 of the 2014 NLDS in its entirety right here on YouTube.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.