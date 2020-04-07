ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
Previous Cards Capsules:
2000: Cardinals beat Cubs on Opening Day
2001: Bud Smith tosses last no-hitter by a Cardinal
2002: Edgar Renteria caps massive Cardinals comeback vs. Chicago
2003: Jim Edmonds hits one over the Green Monster in 13-inning win at Fenway
2004: Edmonds sends the 2004 NLCS to Game 7
2005: Pujols quiets all of Houston in the Brad Lidge Game
2006: Adam Wainwright serves Carlos Beltran a pennant-winning knee-buckler
2007: Waino does it all in first MLB start
2008: Rick Ankiel makes two insane throws, homers in Colorado
2009: Chris Carpenter beats Brewers with one-hit gem
2010: Cardinals and Reds brawl in Cincy
2011: Game 6.
2012: Cardinals storm back to beat Nats in 2012 NLDS
The 2013 postseason ended in bitter disappointment for the Cardinals on the game’s grandest stage. Seeking revenge for the 2004 World Series loss to the Red Sox, the Cardinals had Boston on the ropes in the 2013 World Series, wielding a 2-1 series lead through three games. But the Redbirds would only score a combined four runs across the final three games of the series, falling to the David Ortiz-led Red Sox in six.
Virtually everything that came before the unfortunate finish to that postseason, though, was pretty memorable. For today’s Cards Capsules, we had a variety of great Cardinals wins in October 2013 from which to choose.
We could have selected Game 6 of the NLCS, the 9-0 rout of Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers that sent the Cardinals to the World Series. Kershaw was charged with seven runs that day, which featured an incredible 11-pitch battle with Matt Carpenter that ended with a double into the right field corner. The game was the second chapter in a fascinating phenomenon of the 2013 and 2014 postseasons. In four playoff starts against the Cardinals in those two years, Kershaw went 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA. The best pitcher in the sport at that time, and the Cardinals flat-out had his number in the playoffs.
We didn’t choose a 2013 Kershaw loss for today’s Cards Capsules, though, because we’ll be using a Kershaw playoff loss to the Cardinals from 2014 in the next edition of the series (though I’m having trouble deciding which of the two from the 2014 NLDS I’m going to use—stay tuned, I guess).
It also would have been reasonable to go with Adam Wainwright’s complete game gem in Game 5 of the NLDS. In the prior year’s NLDS Game 5, Wainwright lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing six runs to the Nationals to set up an epic Cardinals comeback (yesterday’s Cards Capsule). In 2013, Waino would not be denied. The Cardinals ace didn’t leave the mound until he had finished nine innings, pitching the Cardinals into the NLCS in a 6-1 series-clinching win over the Pirates.
Perhaps even more memorable than Wainwright’s series-clincher, however, was the game that gave him the chance to pitch Game 5 in the first place.
2013: Wacha masterful as Cardinals stave off elimination in Game 4 of the NLDS
After Wainwright started Game 1 of the 2013 NLDS, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny could have gone to him on short rest for Game 4 on with the Cardinals down to the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 in the series. Backs against the wall, going with your ace to save the season, to send the series back to Busch for a decisive Game 5? It would have been defensible.
But Matheny stuck with a rested Michael Wacha on the road in an environment at PNC Park that, a week earlier, rattled Reds starter Johnny Cueto so hard in the Wild Card Game that he dropped the baseball on the mound before permitting a home run to Russell Martin on the very next pitch.
These Pirates fans hadn’t seen playoff baseball since 1992 and they were enjoying every second of it. With the Cardinals facing elimination in Game 4, the task would be tall for the 22-year-old rookie Wacha.
But with the quiet swagger of a 6-foot-6-inch native Texan, Wacha strode onto the mound at PNC Park and started setting down Pirates, one after another, like there wasn’t anything to it.
The Pirates fans would occasionally try their ‘Cuuueeeto, Cuuueeeto’ routine on Wacha. He probably found it funny. Wacha didn’t allow a single base runner through five innings, and after seven frames, a sixth-inning walk to Russell Martin was the only blemish against him.
I’ll see the question pop up occasionally on social media: If you could give one athlete in history a clean bill of health for the duration of their career, who would you pick? Re-watching this performance against Pittsburgh in 2013, I’m ready to lock in Michael Wacha as my answer. His talent, as evidenced by his efforts in 2013, was always sensational. Unfortunately, chronic injury concerns have derailed the progress of Wacha’s career intermittently ever since.
I remember watching this game when it happened, and knowing the next great Cardinals starter had been unearthed. What might have been, eh? Wacha joined the New York Mets on a short-term contract after his contract with the Cardinals expired in 2019.
Back to Game 4, it’s worth mentioning that the starter opposing Wacha was pretty good in his own right. Charlie Morton, who has since blossomed into one of the finer pitchers in baseball as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, was rolling along against the Cardinals lineup until he reached the sixth inning.
Just like that, Morton had a blip. All of a sudden, a leadoff walk to Carlos Beltran followed by a Matt Holliday home run put the Cardinals in the lead. Morton only allowed three hits in the game, but the most dangerous one came immediately after a walk to eventually seal his fate as the loser in the game.
The Pirates weren’t done yet, though. Pedro Alvarez ended Wacha’s no-hitter and his shutout with one swing in the eighth, a solo shot that put life back into the crowd in Pittsburgh. Wacha walked Martin for the second time following the Alvarez homer, which ended his day. It didn’t change that the rookie pitcher had delivered a remarkable outing under the most difficult of circumstances.
In his first taste of MLB playoff baseball, Wacha enjoyed a 4-0 record with a 1.00 ERA in 27 innings across his first four postseason starts that October. Though he lost to the Red Sox in the final game of the World Series, that hardly diminishes the sensational month he had for the Cardinals in October 2013.
Fact is, before we ever knew the name Travis Ishikawa in St. Louis, Michael Wacha was a postseason hero.
Carlos Martinez relieved Wacha and escaped the eighth without allowing a run, leading to closer Trevor Rosenthal for the final three outs. Rosenthal appeared to have the ninth inning under control, dispatching the first two Pirates with relative ease. But then he walked Neil Walker.
Harmless enough, except for it brought the potential series-winning run to the plate. And who else would it have been but the face of the Pirates franchise and the National League MVP that season, Andrew McCutchen.
When Rosenthal missed in the dirt on the first pitch to McCutchen, it felt like the Cardinals closer was unraveling; as Molina made his way to the mound to chat with Rosenthal, Matheny visited the mound, too—all in the middle of the at-bat. When the manager, a former catcher, thinks you need to get a quick breath to clear your mind before the next pitch, you know the tension is high. But Rosenthal missed on the next two pitches, too, making it 3-0 to McCutchen.
At this point, it was difficult to imagine a scenario where the Pirates’ big moment wasn’t merely a pitch or two away. Even when a 3-0 fastball found the middle of the strike zone, the realization that such a great player still enjoyed a hitter’s count was daunting.
But then, a very Pirates thing happened. It was a moment not of these new-age Pirates, the version of the club that had suddenly found itself competent in 2013, reaching the playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years. No, McCutchen hearkened back to the Pirates we all knew and loved in St. Louis—the non-threatening, basement-dwelling Pirates of my youth. On a fastball that certainly would have been called ball four, McCutchen popped up into shallow center field, where second baseman Matt Carpenter corralled it for a massive exhale.
The Cardinals forced Game 5. They got to leave the suddenly raucous and baseball-crazed town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to return home to Busch Stadium, with a rested Adam Wainwright raring to go.
Was there ever a doubt as to how that game would go?
You can watch Game 4 of the 2013 NLDS in its entirety here.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.