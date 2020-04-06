ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
2011 was a magical year for the St. Louis Cardinals, as the franchise reached the mountaintop of the sport for the first time since 1982. How could you possibly top that?
Though the Cardinals 2012 season—their first with new manager Mike Matheny and without long-time face of the franchise Albert Pujols—didn’t end with confetti like the one that preceded it, that year’s postseason did provide what I consider this century’s most memorable Cardinals come-from-behind win this side of Game 6.
2012: Cardinals storm back over Washington in Game 5 of the NLDS
I was a freshman at the University of Missouri in the fall of 2012, and on the night of Game 5 of the NLDS, I was assigned by the campus radio station KCOU to cover Mizzou basketball’s version of ‘midnight madness,’ essentially a big pep rally and exhibition game to celebrate the start of the basketball season. If memory serves, Keion Bell won the dunk contest at the event, which actually took place on Friday early-evening, not at midnight.
Full disclosure, I probably didn’t realize when I accepted the assignment that the event was scheduled for the same night as a potential Game 5 of the National League Division Series featuring the Cardinals and Washington Nationals. If I had, I would have made different choices.
Hoping to make a good impression in my first semester on campus, however, I wasn’t going to ghost on the assignment, even after Jayson Werth hit a walk-off homer the day before to beat the Cardinals to ensure a decisive Game 5—and a scheduling conflict for me on that Friday evening.
This was the season the Nationals, with the best record in the National League and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, decided to shut down their best starting pitcher, 24-year-old Stephen Strasburg. He had a 15-6 record with a 3.16 ERA in 159.1 innings for the regular season, but the Nationals decision-makers decided he wouldn’t pitch in the postseason.
That worked for the Cardinals. They were due to face Washington after winning the inaugural edition of the NL Wild Card Game against the Atlanta Braves amid a controversial infield fly call (Aside: I’ll go to my grave saying so, but it should not have actually been considered controversial; if umpire Sam Holbrook doesn’t shout out the delayed infield fly call, Pete Kozma doesn’t get spooked into thinking Matt Holliday is calling him off, and so he simply catches the pop fly under which he was camped. The infield fly call actually helped the Braves. Yes, I’m serious).
The NLDS was evenly played at two wins apiece leading up to Game 5. With no Strasburg under consideration for that start, the Cardinals were tasked with facing Gio Gonzalez while sending their own ace Adam Wainwright to the hill.
It was sure to be an epic clash and I couldn’t wait to sit down and watch it. I figured I’d wrap up my duties for the radio station after three or four innings and then be free to hunker down for the remainder.
By the time I left Mizzou Arena that day, I wasn’t sure how interested I was in watching the rest of the baseball game.
It didn’t take long for the Nationals to tee off on Wainwright. I followed along with the live box score on my phone as the previous day’s hero Jayson Werth led off the Nationals’ half of the first with a double. Then 19-year-old Bryce Harper tripled and Ryan Zimmerman homered. Three batters into the game, it was 3-0 Nationals and Wainwright was in a bad way in this do-or-die Game 5.
Waino quickly regrouped to strike out the next three batters in order, keeping the Cardinals within striking distance after the first. But Wainwright ran into trouble once again in a couple innings later. Leading off the third, Harper drilled one over the right-center field wall. 4-0. Ryan Zimmerman plugged the gap in right-center for a double. Just when it looked like he had regained his composure again with a strikeout of Adam LaRoche, Wainwright was battered by Michael Morse for a two-run blast into the left-field bullpen.
Just like that, the Cardinals trailed 6-0 in a win-or-go-home playoff game.
That was all she wrote for Wainwright in this game, as Mike Matheny went to Joe Kelly out of the bullpen with just one out in the third. It was the right move, but it was pretty obviously too little, too late. A six-run deficit in that raucous road environment seemed insurmountable.
Though Wainwright got things back on the tracks after a rough first inning, the nail in the coffin arrived like clockwork just as soon as the top of that Nationals order got another crack at him. The Cardinals ace finished with a decidedly nightmarish pitching line: six earned runs in 2.1 innings. Things looked pretty bleak.
But the Cardinals embodied the pinnacle of a ‘chip-away’ mentality. They got on the scoreboard in the fourth with a Holliday double that scored Carlos Beltran. They loaded the bases with nobody out in the fifth, bringing the tying run into the on-deck circle. It felt like they absolutely had to capitalize if they wanted any chance of winning this game.
With their bats, the Cardinals didn’t exactly come through. After loading the bases, the Cardinals put three balls in play: an infield pop-up by Jon Jay, a Holliday ground ball to the pitcher that resulted in a force out at home and a Yadier Molina fly out to right to strand three men on the bases. Fortunately, they got a couple gifts from Gonzalez mixed in between—a base-loaded wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to Allen Craig to plate a couple runs.
That made it 6-3. In the seventh, the Cardinals again started off strong, putting together runners on second and third, but yet again, they didn’t deliver the dramatic hit to turn the game on its head. A Holliday groundout RBI to make it 6-4 was all the Cardinals could muster in the seventh. Between innings four through seven, the Cardinals left seven men on base.
All the while, the St. Louis bullpen held serve. When your starter gives up six runs and doesn’t make it out of the third, and you still win, the credit has to extend far beyond the offense. Joe Kelly, Trevor Rosenthal, Edward Mujica and Mitchell Boggs combined for 4.2 innings, allowing a grand total of one hit and one walk. The epic comeback never happens without this masterfully calming performance by the Cardinals relief corps, bridging the gap to Jason Motte in the eighth and ninth.
But the Cardinals still needed two more runs to tie this game.
Off Tyler Clippard in the eighth, Daniel Descalso provided one of those runs. The utility infielder with a .227 batting average and a .324 slugging-percentage in the 2012 season roped a solo home run over the wall in right field to bring the Cardinals within one run.
Motte, the Cardinals closer, had an adventurous bottom of the eighth that permitted the first Washington run since the third inning, seemingly sapping the Cardinals of all the momentum they had built through their climbing comeback. After Motte gave back the run Descalso had earned, the Nationals led 7-5 and were three outs away from advancing to the NLCS.
The Cardinals had other plans in the ninth.
Carlos Beltran got another Cardinals inning off to a hot start with a leadoff double, but just as it had been the case all night, the Cardinals initially struggled to bring him home. The moment Craig struck out to become the second out of the ninth, the Cardinals were a brutal 1-for-12 with RISP on the evening. Against the D.C. closer Drew Storen, Molina was the last hope.
Yadi worked possibly the toughest, most clutch full-count walk I can ever remember watching live. That brought up David Freese, who after a few pitches, was quickly down to his final strike—sound familiar?
Freese actually had a check swing on a 1-2 pitch that I thought for sure was going to end the Cardinals season on an appeal to the first base umpire—heck, even re-watching the game Monday I was expecting Freese to get rung up on the appeal.
All game long, the Cardinals chipped away, working to give themselves a chance in the ninth. Because of their failings with runners in scoring position throughout the game, the chance with which they left themselves had truly no margin for error at this point in the ninth. Somehow, with each Storen pitch that could have ended the game, the Cardinals stayed alive to keep playing. After a 1-2 count, Freese held up on the check swing and took two straight tempting outside pitches for another walk.
Typically when a pitcher walks two straight batters, it might behoove you to take a pitch if you’re the next man up. But coming off his home run in the eighth, Descalso was clearly looking to hit the first thing he saw from Storen. With the bases loaded, Descalso rifled one right back up the middle for a base hit. The ball glanced off the glove of a diving Ian Desmond and bounced into center field, tying the game at 7-7.
For what it’s worth, Freese’s triple in Game 6 tied that game at 7-7, too.
But this time, before whoever would have been the Nationals version of Josh Hamilton had a chance to make it 9-7 in favor of the bad guys, Pete Kozma got a chance to become the most universally despised man in our nation’s capital. Republican, Democrat, Independent, doesn’t matter—as a D.C. resident, you weren’t going to have anything nice to say about Kozma after this one.
With runners on second and third in a suddenly tied game, Kozma served a two-run single to the opposite field, landing so perfectly inside the right field line to put the Cardinals ahead.
The TBS color commentator for the game, Bob Brenley, described that Nationals fans might describe Kozma with the same adjectives used for Bucky Dent.
“Which we can’t say here,” play-by-play broadcaster Dick Stockton quickly replied. “Because this is a family show.”
Jason Motte actually hit for himself after the Kozma dagger, because he was the guy Matheny wanted on the mound for the bottom of the ninth despite having thrown a laborious 21 pitches the inning prior. Facing the same heart of the order that pummeled Wainwright in the early innings, Motte had no problem closing out the Nats in the ninth for a 9-7 win. The cardiac Cardinals had done it again.
After running around my dorm like a lunatic, what will always stay with me—besides the parking ticket I got that weekend when I forgot to move my car back to the proper garage on Monday—was the memory of watching the live video and audio of the jubilant Cardinals coming into the tunnel from the dugout. Just a couple hours prior, this scene was nearly unimaginable. Now they're whooping and hollering, suddenly needing to pack up their belongings with haste.
After all, they had a baseball game to play on Sunday.
Watch the epic comeback win in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS in its entirety right here.
