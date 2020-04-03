(KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
Okay, folks, we’ve done it. We’re far enough along in this series that we’ve reached 2011. And you know what that means. It’s time to discuss the greatest baseball game ever played. It’s time to discuss Game 6.
2011: Game 6.
Before we get into it, I probably should acknowledge the possibility that you’ve already seen this game at some point over the last couple weeks of quarantine time. It’s been shown just about everywhere possible, including MLB Network, Facebook, YouTube, etc. It’s been around.
But our formula stays the same; one Cardinals game per season, starting with the year 2000 and working our way toward the present. Since we’ve arrived in that process here in the year 2011, it’s time for Game 6. All there is to it.
There were certainly other memorable games from the Cardinals unlikely run to and through the postseason that fall, but Game 6 stands alone as the most memorable game in Cardinals history—perhaps baseball history.
Now, the not-so-secret truth about Game 6 is that it wasn’t the most fundamentally sound, high-quality baseball game ever played. If you’re looking for pitchers executing and sturdy fielding, you’ve come to the wrong place. If you’re looking for incredible drama with more unexpected twists and turns than one could have fathomed when the game began on the evening of October 27, 2011—well, good. Buckle up.
No Six Flags roller coaster could hold a candle to the win probability chart from Game 6:
Jaime Garcia started the game for the Cardinals but only lasted two innings. He also didn’t leave with St. Louis trailing—Tony La Russa had every reason for aggression given that a loss would have ended the Cardinals season. In the end, though, Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington actually used more pitchers in Game 6 (8) than La Russa (7), despite Washington’s starter Colby Lewis pitching into the sixth inning.
So much happened in this game. You remember the David Freese triple in the ninth. His homer in the eleventh. You hopefully remember the equally significant season-saving single by Lance Berkman in the tenth. By the time the affair ended, you’d be forgiven if you’d forgotten who the starting pitchers actually were.
For a moment, Joe Buck actually did. As the Cardinals sought their second do-or-die comeback in as many innings in the bottom of the tenth, Buck discussed which Cardinals pitcher might be the best choice for a pinch-hitter—since they had no position players still available off the bench. He noted that Garcia swung the bat well from the left side, while relaying that it was a righty Edwin Jackson who stood on deck. Buck quickly corrected himself for putting Garcia into consideration for that at-bat, mentioning it was Garcia who started the game.
Considering that moment occurred about 4:39:00 into the full-game video broadcast posted to YouTube, it’s hard to blame Buck for the momentary lapse. It was a long night.
The events that followed that moment—that which led up to the Berkman single—were among the most gut-wrenching of the game, even if their details fall behind the major highlights in the hierarchy of what we recall from that night.
With Jackson on deck in that spot, a base hit by Jon Jay put the potential tying run aboard and forced La Russa to change course from Jackson and instead send his best bunter to the plate. La Russa determined that person was Kyle Lohse. Then four insane things occurred in a span of two pitches.
Lohse whiffed on a bunt attempt of the first pitch he saw from Darren Oliver, because the pitch almost hit him.
The umpire apparently decided that because the pitch almost hit him, Lohse didn’t offer at it. He totally did though.
Lohse executed a horrendous bunt on the second pitch he saw from Oliver, popping the ball up into the air—a cardinal sin of bunting.
Third baseman Adrian Beltre charged the bunt so hard that Lohse’s terrible bunt ended up being absolutely perfect. The ball sailed over Beltre’s head and became a successful sacrifice in the score book.
The Lohse bunt is everything I love about Game 6. Like the game itself, it defied logic. It shouldn’t have happened the way it did. But once it did, the players and fans alike were forced to mentally move on from it and gear up for the next insane moment to inevitably arrive. Because until Freese lifted a baseball onto the batter’s eye beyond the center field fence in the bottom of the eleventh inning, that’s exactly what happened. The heart-pounding moments kept coming, one after the next. And that’s what makes Game 6 so great.
How many times throughout the night did you feel like the Cardinals season was over? How many times did something out of the ordinary—a well-timed base runner when you least thought it possible, an unexpected mistake by the opposition—suddenly rejuvenate all the hope you’d previously decided was lost?
The roller coaster of emotions is the most incredible thing I’ve ever experienced as a sports fan. And I know folks who have been watching sports far longer than I have who would tell you the same. That’s what makes a re-watch of Game 6 so enjoyable—even though you know how it all ends, the ride upon which it takes you in order to reach that destination is like a thrilling fever dream you don’t ever want to forget.
So I won’t get into the nitty-gritty of the details. I won’t over-analyze every pitch before giving you the chance to watch it again (and again, and again—seriously, nobody’s going to judge you). I’m simply going to remind you that starting pitcher Jake Westbrook—who was left off the NLCS roster entirely—earned the win on the mound in Game 6 and that was like the 14th-most interesting note about the contest.
Then I'm going to recommend you open up the video link and strap in. Sure, you could probably binge the entirety of 'Tiger King' in the time it would take to watch a baseball game from nine years ago that you’ve already seen.
But I’ll tell you this: nothing you’ll find in that admittedly deranged Netflix documentary series has anything on Game 6. And at least this one has a happy ending for all involved—unless, of course, you’re a Rangers fan.
Watch Game 6 in all its glory right here on YouTube.
