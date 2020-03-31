ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
All right, today we’re diving into a game from 2009, so we’re back with another playoff-bound Cardinals club. St. Louis captured the NL Central crown again in this season after a two-year layoff from their place on the throne. That said, there’s no way I’m showing you a game from that postseason—the Cardinals were swept by the Dodgers in an NLDS that my high school-aged self would very much prefer not to acknowledge.
The regular season that year, however, brought plenty of happiness and excitement for Cardinals fans. Albert Pujols was a prime source offensively, entertaining crowds with his second consecutive NL MVP campaign. On the pitching side, you might remember 2009 as the year the Cardinals pitching staff should have won a Cy Young Award.
Chris Carpenter and Adam Wainwright finished second and third respectively despite the former leading the league in ERA (Carpenter, 2.24) and the latter leading the league in wins (Wainwright had 19, and had the bullpen not imploded during his last start of the season, he’d have had he magical No. 20). Despite receiving the most first-place votes in 2009, Wainwright finished third behind Carpenter and the award’s winner, Tim Lincecum.
In 2009, Wainwright and Carpenter both enjoyed three 10-strikeout games. Carpenter dwarfed Wainwright, though, in complete games; he had three to Wainwright’s one (though Wainwright did have a nine-inning outing, his complete game actually came in a rain-shortened affair). One of Carpenter's CGs, notably, was a particularly impressive shutout.
I hope you're in the mood for some vintage Carp, because today's Cards Capsules covers precisely that.
2009: Chris Carpenter allows just one hit, shuts out Milwaukee
Chris Carpenter is one of the greatest starting pitchers to ever wear the birds on the bat across his chest. Unfortunately, he wouldn’t appear on any list touting the ‘healthiest’ Cardinals of all-time.
Carpenter had three strong seasons in St. Louis from Even before Carpenter got to St. Louis, he was dealing with injuries. Or, to phrase it more appropriately, because of his injuries, Carpenter ended up in St. Louis—because the Toronto Blue Jays gave up on him.
In September 2002, Carpenter required surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. At the time, he was a 27-year-old member of the Blue Jays organization, having compiled a total of 870.2 major-league innings for Toronto dating back to 1997. Carpenter then had not yet been revealed as the Carpenter we know now; he was decidedly mediocre in his career with the Blue Jays, sporting a lifetime ERA+ of 98 in Toronto (100 in considered league-average). In October, Toronto released Carpenter.
The Cardinals liked Carpenter, though, so they signed him in December 2002, just a few months after his surgery. St. Louis knew he’d miss the first half of the 2003 season, but agreed with Carpenter on an incentive-based contract for 2003, excited about the prospect of what he could bring to the table once he got healthy.
That moment never fully arrived for Carpenter in 2003, though. After pitching in some minor-league rehab assignments for the Cardinals affiliates, he needed another surgery to clean up scar tissue in his pitching shoulder.
St. Louis stuck with Carpenter for 2004. Thank goodness for that.
Carpenter enjoyed the best season of his career to date—and was even better in the next two years, making two All-Star teams and winning a National League Cy Young Award.
But remember what I said about him not being known for his health? Yeah, that part wasn’t over.
Right after turning himself into one of the best pitchers in the game, Carpenter essentially lost another two consecutive years due to injury. He threw a combined 21.1 innings for the Cardinals between 2007 and 2008, leading to questions of whether he could ever regain the peak dominance he’d discovered a few seasons prior.
In 2009 came Carpenter’s emphatic answer. And there was no finer example than his performance on this Monday night in September.
Carpenter faced the Milwaukee Brewers, a team striving for .500 but almost definitely out of contention for a postseason spot. The Cardinals ace—one of their two aces that year, I should say—was at his absolute best in this road contest at Miller Park.
On September 7, 2009, Carpenter went the distance, striking out 10 Brewers while allowing just one base hit to a Milwaukee lineup that included Prince Fielder, Casey McGehee and a late-career Jason Kendall.
The Cardinals don’t do a whole lot of scoring in this game. Pujols drives in a pair with a two-run double in the fifth, and you’ll get to see Albert cross the plate on an RBI hit by newcomer Matt Holliday in the eighth (Holliday was completely en fuego after joining the Cardinals that season).
But let’s not kid ourselves, here. The primary justification for going back to re-watch this game, which you can do thanks to MLB putting it on YouTube, is to see Carp doing Carp things. It’s a fun watch. The only hit allowed by Carpenter comes about midway through the contest when Jody Gerut basically bloops one inside the opposite field foul line for a double.
Carpenter had just faced the Brewers five days before this masterful performance, leading one of the Brewers broadcasters to a related comment shortly after the Gerut double. Perhaps he was a little over-confident in the moment, before quickly performing a self-audit of his commentary.
“I think back-to-back starts against the same team benefits the hitters—in most cases," he said, dooming the Brewers to nary a hit for the rest of the night. Perhaps realizing it in the same breath, he then added “Now, you’re talking about a special character when you’re talking about Chris Carpenter.”
And don’t you ever forget it.
Watch Carpenter dominate the Brewers lineup for a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 Cardinals win.
