ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Welcome back to Cards Capsules, the series in which we take a look back at memorable Cardinals games from the last 20 years in St. Louis baseball history. Without any baseball to watch in the present due to the spread of coronavirus, what better way to fill the time, eh?
Previous Cards Capsules:
2000: Cardinals beat Cubs on Opening Day
2001: Bud Smith tosses last no-hitter by a Cardinal
2002: Edgar Renteria caps massive Cardinals comeback vs. Chicago
2003: Jim Edmonds hits one over the Green Monster in 13-inning win at Fenway
2004: Edmonds sends the 2004 NLCS to Game 7
2005: Pujols quiets all of Houston in the Brad Lidge Game
2006: Adam Wainwright serves Carlos Beltran a pennant-winning knee-buckler
2007: Waino does it all in first MLB start
2008: Rick Ankiel makes two insane throws, homers in Colorado
2009: Chris Carpenter beats Brewers with one-hit gem
We’ve arrived in 2010, the last season in which the Cardinals missed the playoffs prior to five straight years of playing October baseball. Though we don’t have any playoffs to discuss for this edition, rest assured, those games are coming. Trust me on that.
For now, let’s dig into a moment in Cardinals history that is equal parts compelling, disappointing and enthralling. The game upon which we look back today is remembered more for reasons beyond the box score than it is for what took place between the white lines.
2010: Cardinals and Reds, the brawl in Cincinnati
It was the shin guard tap heard ‘round the world.
That day’s festivities heated up just before the action was set to begin in the bottom half of the first inning. The exposition, though, came the day before.
The originally sourced material from the Dayton Daily News appears to have been scrubbed from existence in the decade since, but with some creative Googling, you can still access several blogs and news sites discussing the infamous incident in which Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips colorfully described his long-standing disdain for the Cardinals.
Put it this way—his line “I hate the Cardinals” was probably the least dramatic sentence in the entire diatribe. His comments just before a series against St. Louis were inflammatory; I’m stumped that Phillips failed to realize they wouldn’t be well-received.
Making Phillips' commentary all the more bizarre was the fact that he played for a team that featured Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds and GM Walt Jocketty—all central figures in the Cardinals 2006 World Series championship. That seemed to be the aspect of it all that stuck with Tony La Russa, too.
"I don't think that will go over well in his clubhouse," La Russa was quoted by the Post-Dispatch. "Phillips is ripping his teammates. Rolen, Edmonds, (Miguel) Cairo, (Russ) Springer, all of the ex-Cardinals over there. He isn't talking about this year. He's talking about the way we've always played. And those guys are old Cardinals. Tell him he's ripping his own teammates, because they were all Cardinals."
Phillips' words set the stage for a frenzy. His actions at the top of the next game between the two clubs were kindling.
Before leading off for the Reds in the bottom of the first inning, Phillips made the brilliant decision to give Yadier Molina a friendly ‘love tap’ with his bat to the shin guard—clearly indicating a lack of understanding for the values of the Cardinals catcher.
At the top of Yadi's list: nobody bad-mouths his team or the city of St. Louis. Molina has made that much quite clear time and time over throughout his career. The instance with Phillips is probably the most prevalent example.
The Cincinnati-based broadcast of the game posted to YouTube takes a pretty astounding stance in favor of Phillips and the Reds regarding the incident, somehow glossing over the obvious indiscretion by the Cincinnati leadoff man.
Seems like a simple concept—If you want to rip me to shreds one day, don’t try and be my buddy the next. It’s hardly a surprise Molina reacted with displeasure.
The way the situation devolved from there, though, is what made it one of the uglier baseball brawls in recent memory. La Russa and Dusty Baker had words in the middle of the large scrum gathered on the field. At one point, former Cardinal Scott Rolen appears to be keeping the peace by ushering Molina away from the center of the affair. Then next thing you know, Rolen is coming after Chris Carpenter, which catches the attention of both sides and escalates the melee to a dangerous place.
If you'll recall, Johnny Cueto—who somehow was not ejected from the game and returned to pitch as the Reds starter following the brawl—found himself pinned up against the netting behind home plate and decided to attempt to kick his way out of that predicament. Others were forced to face the consequences of Cueto's actions.
Cardinals reserve catcher Jason LaRue caught one of Cueto's cleats to the head, landing him on the disabled list with a concussion. Though initial reports suggested LaRue might recover in a few days, he never played another game in the big leagues after the brawl. Cueto was suspended a total of seven games.
It's a time-honored tradition by this point, but it was on this day that Reds fans fascination with Yadier Molina was cemented. In the years since, booing Yadi has become a pastime as sacred as fast-food chili in Cincinnati.
Molina, for his part, has always embraced it—his own tradition started with his very first plate appearance following the rumble. Facing Cueto in the second inning, Molina launched a home run over the left field wall. Molina's 24 lifetime homers against the Reds are his second-most against any team.
That day, he went 2-for-4 with a couple RBIs in an 8-4 Cardinals win. St. Louis rallied for a productive day against Cueto, who took the loss while surrendering five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings. Yadi's pal Albert Pujols had his brother's back, reaching base thrice and scoring a couple runs in the win. Matt Holliday was more than happy to support the cause, too, notching four hits and driving in three runs. Guys like Felipe Lopez, Colby Rasmus, Jon Jay, Jaime Garcia and Fernando Salas also factor into the win for the Cardinals.
The events of this game enlivened a heated rivalry between the Cardinals and Reds for the next several years, so it's easy to forget the details of the game played that day in light of the bigger picture. The re-watch of the game makes for a fascinating look back, though—memorable, yet so disappointing in many respects.
You can watch the game in its entirety right here. Then keep your eyes peeled for the next edition of Cards Capsules. I wonder which game I'll choose to write about from 2011.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.