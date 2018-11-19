ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals are bringing back a classic, announcing Monday they will once again sport the powder blue jerseys made famous in the 1970s and 1980s.
The team will wear the throwback jerseys 13 times, for all road Saturday games.
“I think it’s a look back to the past, but also to the future,” said President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “The way it’s cut, and the way it lays on the player is much more modern.”
The idea was the brainchild of Kerry Robinson, a Cardinal player from 2001-2003 and current scout for the organization.
“I grew up a Cardinal fan like everybody here, you know I’m, from North County. I remember I remember Willie making that play in the World Series and Ozzie, and I was a big fan of Darrell Porter, too. So I thought would be a really good time to throw it back to those guys, to give them some respect,” said Robinson.
The new jerseys are based on the current home alternates, warn on Saturday day games. They will have the same logo and piping, just with powder blue instead of cream.
The new uniforms will debut March 30 against the Brewers in Milwaukee.
