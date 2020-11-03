(KMOV.com) -- This one should sit well with Cardinals fans.
Former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong took home his second consecutive Gold Glove Award for his work in 2020, it was revealed Tuesday night. Tyler O'Neill also earned his first career Gold Glove as a left fielder. Rawlings announced the award winners on their social media channels.
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner - Second Base - NL: Kolten Wong #TeamRawlings #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/ODaNsNObg7— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) November 4, 2020
That phrasing as it pertains to Wong--former Cardinal--comes in light of the team's decision last week to decline Wong's $12.5 million team option for the 2021 season. St. Louis had to pay Wong a $1 million buyout in choosing not to exercise the option.
Though John Mozeliak officially stated that the team has not closed any doors related to a potential reunion with Wong, it seems unlikely a new deal would materialize this winter. The Cardinals also have decisions looming this winter on free agents Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
For O'Neill, his first award comes in a year where defensive analytics determined the candidates rather than a combination of metrics and voting, as had been the case in previous years.
Both Wong and O'Neill also earned the Fielding Bible awards at their respective positions in 2020 for defensive excellence.
