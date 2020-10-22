(KMOV.com) — When Rawlings announced the 2020 Gold Glove finalists Thursday afternoon, it was no surprise that a number of Cardinals made the cut.
One name that didn't, though, might have been a surprise to some.
While Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O'Neill and the 2019 winner of the award, Kolten Wong, were named finalists Thursday, the Cardinals catcher was not. Molina—a nine-time winner—last took home a Gold Glove in 2018, but was listed among the finalists at the catcher position last season.
Wong claimed the first Gold Glove of his career last season, and did nothing in 2020 to suggest he is no longer deserving of the throne.
🗣️ Kolten Wong deserves the Gold Glove! pic.twitter.com/qaCmWZtaSG— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 24, 2020
With three Gold Gloves to his name already, Goldschmidt made his case for another one this season as he carried the Cardinals infield defensively, saving his fellow fielders numerous errors and his pitchers numerous runs.
O'Neill earned a nod as a finalist as a left fielder, as he seeks his first career Gold Glove. Though they were finalists last year, Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong did not make the list in 2020.
