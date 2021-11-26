ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tickets for the 26th annual Cardinals Winter Warm-Up event, which will be held at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village January 15-17, go on sale Friday.
Fans who buy Winter Warm-Up tickets will get the chance to visit the Cardinals clubhouse and the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum. Fans will also have the opportunity to buy single-day tickets, get autographs and see the silent auction display.
Three-day weekend Winter Warm-Up tickets go on sale Friday on cardinals.com. Single-day tickets for the event will go on sale at a later date.
