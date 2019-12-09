SAN DIEGO — With day one of the 2019 Winter Meetings is in the books, the media contingent covering the Cardinals this week in San Diego had their opportunity to address John Mozeliak and Mike Girsch in the executives’ suite at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego Monday night.
It’s been a quiet start to the meetings for the Cardinals, and while it wouldn’t be surprising to see that trend continue for the entire week, we still got some relevant nuggets of information from the media availability Monday night:
-The Cardinals president of baseball operations wasn’t shy in throwing his support behind Matt Carpenter at the team’s end-of-year press conference last month. Though Carpenter’s numbers dipped significantly in 2019, John Mozeliak expressed that expectations would remain high for the former All-Star heading into a new season.
Monday, Mozeliak shared that the central focus for Carpenter’s offseason pertains to reversing an apparent decrease in his physical strength. The Cardinals ran Carpenter through some testing at the end of the season and identified areas where his performance from similar testing in previous years had declined.
Mozeliak also cited a precipitous decline in Carpenter’s exit velocity from 2018 to 2019 that indicated the presence of an underlying issue—one that the Cardinals performance staff is now actively working to improve.
“He’s one of those men that has changed how he’s trained over time. He’s also a very disciplined eater and how he thinks about fueling his body,” Mozeliak said of Carpenter. “I think to some level, he’s one of those types of players that has a hard time holding weight. So one of the things that we’ve tried to do this offseason is find a strength program that works for him so he can maintain that. As the season unfolds, it’s something that we’ll obviously have to be very conscious of and intentional about to try and keep that up.”
It’s an interesting bit of news regarding a player that has dealt with both back problems and fatigue issues in past seasons. It would stand to reason that such ailments would impact strength, which it appears has been the case for Carpenter. Mozeliak reiterated his full confidence that Carpenter could, through the execution of an improved regimen, regain the strength he had lost, even as he enters his age-34 season.
-The status of Carlos Martinez is probably the Cardinals’ biggest question mark at this stage of the winter. Though the former ace spent last season as a reliever, the Cardinals say they intend for him to return to a place in the team’s starting rotation. When the team will know whether that intention can proceed as planned is uncertain.
The Cardinals are currently in a holding pattern with Martinez after the right-handed pitcher received a PRP injection earlier this offseason. As he recovers from that injection, Mozeliak indicated Monday he doesn’t believe the team will have a firm grasp on Martinez’s ability to transition back as a starter for 2020 until late January or possible even early February.
Mozeliak acknowledged that uncertainty surrounding Martinez’s status could impact the way the Cardinals view the starting pitching market this winter.
-All else being equal, the Cardinals would prefer to get a little more balance from an outfield group that leans right-handed at the plate.
“Having an understanding of how we look at our roster, if we could get a little more left-handed, we would value that,” Mozeliak said Monday.
Don’t take that as a decree from the Cardinals front office that a lefty bat is definitely on the way. Mozeliak described it as more of a wish or want than a need at this point in time. He noted that nothing is developing quickly on the trade front for a lefty bat as of yet, but he also doesn’t seem to believe the Cardinals will find that player in the free-agent market. Given the presence of players like Corey Dickerson in that market, that struck me as an interesting comment.
This idea of the relevance of handedness within the Cardinals roster has come up in the past; last year, it had us wondering if it meant Drew Robinson was suddenly destined for a considerable role after the Cardinals acquired him at the Winter Meetings. My impression is that if the Cardinals could theoretically swap a right-handed bat like Tyler O’Neill or Randy Arozarena for a left-handed bat of the same caliber, they’d probably do so. Since real-life trades aren’t formulated in such a vacuum, however, it seems like this item on the Cardinals wish list is one that could go unfulfilled yet again this winter.
“If people feel they are a little too left-handed, then it might make sense for us to be talking,” Mozeliak said. “But then you have to match up, does the trade actually make sense for controllable, what they are making financially… We just haven’t come to a meeting of the minds on that yet.”
-Just as the idea surrounding the Cardinals desire to get more left-handed in the depth of their organization has been a topic before, so has the concept of trading away outfielders who were seemingly blocked in this organization, but went on to thrive elsewhere. Oscar Mercado is an example; the Cardinals never gave him an MLB opportunity before moving him for assets that wouldn’t require a 40-man spot at the 2018 trade deadline.
While Mozeliak acknowledged the team has traded guys in the recent past who have “gone on to do some nice things,” he also said it wasn’t necessarily a surprise that they ultimately did find that success.
Situations that involve trading away talent without ever getting the chance to see what that talent can do at the MLB level aren't ever ideal, but sometimes necessary in executing the needs of the organization, Mozeliak said Monday. Mozeliak noted that the teams likely to pursue the Cardinals' right-handed options in trades would likely have a need of their own to fill in doing so, and would therefore learn quickly the capabilities of those players.
-Regarding a left-handed hitting outfield prospect that is on the 40-man roster, Mozeliak indicated Justin Williams could play a factor as the Cardinals attack this winter with the general preference of left-handedness as a tiebreaker.
Mozeliak conceded that 2019 was somewhat of a lost season for Justin Williams, but indicated that the way he finished the season put him back on the radar.
“That last month, he definitely opened up some eyes,” Mozeliak said. “Went out and performed very well. But he has to re-establish himself in our organization. He’s down in Mexico right now, playing, but clearly it would be nice to see him take that next step forward.”
While careful not to place undue pressure on any one player, Mozeliak agreed with the general premise that spring training could be a critical proving ground for a player in Williams’ position.
“When you look at spring training, you’re allowing a lot of those young players to get opportunity, but certainly someone that just, our staff really didn’t get to see last year. Giving him a chance to do that, I think, will help him.”
-Mozeliak characterized this year’s market as moving a bit more quickly than in recent years, which is something he said was good for baseball. It also puts the Cardinals in a position to need to be decisive and ready to strike should potential moves reveal themselves throughout this week.
“From our perspective, we have to allow ourselves to be a little more nimble and a little more reactionary, as well," Mozeliak said. "It’s not one of those years where we’re walking into these meetings saying, like 'Ope, we’ve got to get a shortstop,' and you know, bam, we’ll be able to do that. Really it comes down to us just trying to understand where we can find that improvement and what that looks like relative to how our team’s currently constructed.”
-In the end, though, don’t be surprised if the Cardinals aren’t making many headlines this week—or even throughout the offseason. When asked Monday whether there is a sense of comfort with the roster as it stands following last season’s return to the top of the NL Central, Mozeliak concurred with the premise.
“Yeah, I would agree with that statement,” Mozeliak said. “We’re not going to do something just to say we did it. You know, that’s not smart. As we look to try to touch on those areas of wish or focus, that’s how we’ll try to use our time. Our hope is that we can accomplish something.”
“I feel like most Winter Meetings, we’ve tended to have something that we were chasing. And this year… I think it’s a compliment to our club. We like the players we have and that’s a good thing.”
KMOV's digital coverage of the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego will continue all week long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.