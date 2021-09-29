ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals' Tuesday night clincher game was the most-watched Cardinals game of 2021.
The game earned the second-best rating for any telecast on Bally Sports Midwest in the last five years.
Thank you #STLCards fans.And thank you @Cardinals for this September to remember. pic.twitter.com/zvbCSIDPc3— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 29, 2021
The Cardinals' magical run continues Wednesday night against the Brewers on Bally Sports Midwest, with the pregame starting at 6 p.m.
