Milwaukee Brewers v St Louis Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 28: Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after beating the Milwaukee Brewers to clinch a wild-card playoff birth at Busch Stadium on September 28, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

 Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals' Tuesday night clincher game was the most-watched Cardinals game of 2021.

The game earned the second-best rating for any telecast on Bally Sports Midwest in the last five years.

The Cardinals' magical run continues Wednesday night against the Brewers on Bally Sports Midwest, with the pregame starting at 6 p.m.

Cardinals fans speak to News 4 about the Cardinals 17-game winning streak and their clinching of a wild card spot

