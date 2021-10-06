HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals are out in Los Angeles getting ready for Wedneasday's Wild Card Game against the Dodgers.
There will be several watch parties available for local fans to cheer on the Red Birds on one of the most anticipated nights for sports fans this year. The POWERplex in Hazelwood will have the boys on the big screen ahead of the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. for an event dubbed " the biggest tailgate party in St. Louis." The complex will open at 5 p.m. for happy hour and there is no cover charge. Reservations are highly suggested.
"We thought wait a minute, we got this giant tent, we got these big screens, lets throw the biggest party for the cardinals as they take on the dodgers," Dan Buck with POWERplex said.
In 2011, the Cardinals won their last 23 out of 32 in the regular season, leaving them with a 90-72 record. This year, the team has the exact statistics.
