ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The Cubs didn’t get a runner to second base against the Cardinals in any of the first nine innings of Sunday night's game at Busch Stadium. When Willson Contreras got there in the 10th, he only did so courtesy of the oft-debated MLB extra-innings rule that was instituted last season.
The rule automatically places a runner on second to begin each half-inning in extras. Never did the gimmicky adjustment to baseball’s rule book feel more like an NHL game ending in a shootout than it did Sunday, when a routine groundout by the first batter Alex Reyes in the 10th faced meant the go-ahead run was suddenly 90 feet away from scoring. The Cardinals closer was then tasked with handling the dangerous Javier Baez, knowing any ball in play was liable to put his team behind for the first time all night.
Trying too hard to be careful a guy, though, can lead to unintended consequences. Reyes fell victim to the notion when a slider backed up on him, finding plenty of plate for Baez to deposit it onto the batter’s eye beyond center field for a punishing blow to St. Louis’ chances. The Cardinals eventually fell to the Cubs 2-1.
Though Reyes didn’t put the runner in scoring position with Baez batting, his presence on third ratcheted up the pressure in a situation where the pitcher suddenly couldn’t afford a mistake.
“It obviously changes it to some degree,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said on how the rule change impacts a pitcher’s approach in that spot. “You’re going to pitch him tough, regardless. Guy is clearly a dangerous hitter. And he was pitching him tough… Just got a ball up and put a swing on it. That’s the story of that one. Alex came out with his good stuff and made a mistake to a dangerous hitter.”
That the 10th-inning scenario took place at all was the result of a Cardinals offense that failed to take advantage of even one of its previous scoring opportunities throughout the game.
After Harrison Bader led off the fourth inning with a double down the third base line, he wandered too far off the bag looking to score from second on a Justin Williams blooper. The batted ball found a glove in shallow right field, and even with his quality foot speed, Bader couldn’t scramble back to the base before the ball arrived to complete a costly double play. When the next batter, Edmundo Sosa, landed the Cardinals’ second double of the inning just fair inside the right field line, it felt as though Bader’s blunder may come back to haunt the team.
With a masterful performance by Adam Wainwright, however, all the Cardinals would need to do is find one singular run somewhere along the way. For the third time in his last four starts at Busch Stadium, Wainwright completed the eighth inning and gave his team every opportunity to bring home a winner.
“He pitched his absolute tail off tonight,” Shildt said.
The 39-year-old veteran permitted just a single and a walk across his eight scoreless innings, striking out seven Cubs while pushing his season-long ERA from 4.63 down to 3.95. The outing marked the fewest hits allowed in a start by Wainwright since he threw a complete game one-hitter in a shutout of the Diamondbacks on May 20, 2014.
Consistently a tough customer in his home ballpark throughout his career, Wainwright got an extra jolt Sunday from an expanded-capacity crowd. The attendance at Busch Stadium exceeded 24,000 for the first time in a Wainwright start since Game 2 of the 2019 NLCS.
“That was so much better, pitching in front of a crowd. It really was,” Wainwright said after Sunday's game. “When you get used to that 30, 40, 50-thousand people strong supporting you, and then you just go cold turkey on it and you can hear the birds chirping, you’ve got to really pump yourself up to find that same adrenaline. I’ll just be honest, you can’t get that adrenaline without them there. You can talk yourself into a certain point but there’s an extra layer there that our fans give us that we can’t get on our own.
“It felt packed. I mean, I’m sure it will feel more packed in June when they expand completely, but it felt like there were 100,000 people there, to us.”
Though Wainwright sensed great support from Cardinals fans throughout the game, he didn’t get the same backing from his offense. St. Louis had another chance to break through when Williams and Lane Thomas reached base to start the seventh inning, bringing Wainwright to the plate to hit for himself with nobody out. Wainwright even did his part at the dish, getting a bunt down and reaching safely after reliever Ryan Tepera sailed the throw on his aggressive attempt to nab the lead runner at third.
That meant full bases with nobody out and the top of the order due up to bat. But a Tommy Edman groundout, a Paul Goldschmidt pop out and a Nolan Arenado strikeout completed the tragic RISP-trifecta for the Cardinals, as St. Louis stranded the bases loaded and came up empty in as good of a scoring chance as the team could have possibly hoped to orchestrate.
“Got the guys up we wanted. I’d take that group 10 out of 10 times,” Shildt said. “Had our chance, that’s for sure. Big part of the game and just weren’t able to cash in that inning or with people in scoring position.”
The Cardinals bats mustered just six runs for the weekend against the Cubs, one of which coming from the free base runner in Sunday’s 10th inning as Arenado drove in Goldschmidt on a sacrifice fly.
The lagging offense is a storyline to watch as the team travels to the South Side of Chicago Monday to take on Tony La Russa’s White Sox. The St. Louis ties to the White Sox don’t end with the team’s manager, as former Cardinal Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.55 ERA) will take the mound to oppose his former team in an intriguing match-up Monday night.
