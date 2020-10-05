(KMOV.com) — Though the Cardinals have been eliminated from the MLB Postseason, Adam Wainwright isn't quite finished working in October.
No, he won't be pitching for another team—at least not this month.
Wainwright will make his MLB broadcasting debut this week, Fox Sports announced Monday. He's scheduled by Fox to perform as an analyst on the television broadcasts of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, which begins Tuesday.
Wainwright will be joining play-by-play broadcaster Adam Amin and former Cardinals teammate AJ Pierzynski on the Marlins/Braves broadcasts. All but one of the games will be shown on FS1; Game 2 will take place on MLB Network.
"Wainwright brings extraordinary experience and insight, having pitched in eight MLB Postseasons, including this season," read a press release announcing Wainwright's role for the series.
Before his playing career as one of the most renowned pitchers in St. Louis Cardinals history, the Georgia native Wainwright was originally drafted by the Braves, whose games he'll be calling this week. Though he's had extended guest spots over the years on the Cardinals telecasts—which always go over well as a result of Wainwright's knowledge and wit—this will be an opportunity for Waino to showcase his personality to a national audience.
Though it's an interesting headline that should make for an enhanced viewing experience for Cardinals fans who want to keep an eye on the rest of the playoffs, trying to read the tea leaves with regard to how this might impact Wainwright's plans to pitch in 2021 is not recommended. In recent years, it's been relatively commonplace for star athletes—even active players—to transition to the broadcast booth during postseasons in which their own teams are no longer participating. This doesn't necessarily signal a retirement for Wainwright as a player.
It is true, however, that Wainwright's playing contract with the Cardinals—as well as that of catcher Yadier Molina—expires at the end of this current season, leading to speculation on whether the Cardinals would bring back the longtime battery for next season. From a competition perspective, Wainwright gave St. Louis plenty of reasons this season to bring him back for another round, leading the team in innings while pitching to a 5-3 record and a 3.15 ERA.
