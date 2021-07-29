ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals have updated their mask policy for Busch Stadium.

Thursday, the team announced that all fans will be required to wear a mask at Busch Stadium when entering or circulating the five indoor ticketed club areas [Cardinals Club, Redbird Club, UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental Club, and Perficient Red Jacket Club], plus the Official Team Store and the Cardinals Authentics Shop. Masks will not be required when actively eating or drinking inside the clubs or in the outdoor seating portions of the ticketed club areas.

In addition, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces at Ballpark Village.

The announcement comes days after St. Louis City and County reinstated a mask mandate for indoor settings for everyone 5 and older.

In May, the Cardinals eased mask guidelines when the CDC, city and county loosened their COVID-19 restrictions. Busch Stadium opened to full capacity on June 14.