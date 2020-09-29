(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals reached the postseason this year behind the strength of their pitching. Even despite a COVID-fueled nightmare that forced the Cardinals into exhausting every last drop of pitching depth they could muster this season, St. Louis starters finished the campaign with a collective 3.86 ERA, good for fifth in the National League.
This week's best-of-three Wild Card Series will pit strength against strength, as the Cardinals take on the Padres, whose 325 runs scored this season ranked third in all of baseball. Tangling with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado—and old friend Tommy Pham—won't be an easy task for Cardinals pitching, but St. Louis hopes exploiting a favorable match-up in Game 1 could lead to a fast start for the Redbirds in the series.
The Cardinals will start Kwang Hyun Kim in Game 1 in San Diego on Wednesday. After opening the season as the Cardinals closer, the Korean lefty finished his first season in MLB with a 3-0 record and impressive 1.62 ERA. Given recent struggles for Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals elected to go with the rookie in the playoff opener—and based on the tendencies of their opponent, it might be the right call.
The Padres are a juggernaut offense no matter how you slice it, but their production against right-handed pitching has been particularly strong. Against righties this season, San Diego hitters compiled an .815 OPS, with an especially robust .478 slugging percentage.
To put that number in perspective, the highest SLG by any Cardinal this year was Paul Goldschmidt at .466. When facing righties, the entire Padres team combined had a better slugging rate than Goldy, the Cardinals best hitter. No wonder 'Slam Diego' is heavily favored over St. Louis for this series.
That's part of the reason the Cardinals are countering with KK for the series opener, though. The Padres' output vs. lefties dips to a .761 OPS and .437 SLG. Still respectable, but clearly a match-up worth attacking for the Cardinals. Carrying on with the theme, you can expect St. Louis to attack San Diego with lefties out of the bullpen, too. Andrew Miller, Genesis Cabrera, Austin Gomber and Tyler Webb will surely have important roles in the series.
After Kim in Game 1, the Cardinals will turn to the veteran Adam Wainwright as their Game 2 starter. That contest, of course, will be an elimination game for one team or the other, depending upon the outcome of Game 1. If the best-of-three series goes the distance, Flaherty will get the ball for the Cardinals in a winner-take-all Game 3.
