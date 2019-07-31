ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals have traded veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gyorko has spent much of the 2019 season hampered with injuries, but just as he was set to go out on a rehab assignment Tuesday, the Cardinals pulled him back from those plans as their intent to trade him became clear Tuesday night.
The Dodgers are sending reliever Tony Cingrani and minor league pitcher Jeffry Abreu.
Cingrani, 30, is familiar to Cardinals fans from his time in Cincinnati, where he has spent most of his career. The lefthander has a career record of 12-22 with a 4.01 ERA in 164 games. He has started 61 games.
Cingrani is on the 60-day IL and has not pitched in 2019.
Abreu, 19, is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA in six games for the Arizona Rookie League Dodgers in 2019.
We have acquired LHP Tony Cingrani and minor league RHP Jeffry Abreu from the Dodgers in exchange for INF Jedd Gyorko, 2019-20 International Cap Space and cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/7vxHY5Enfq— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 31, 2019
For the Cardinals, the impetus of this move seems to be more related to roster freedom than anything else. The team has Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz as right-handed hitting utility men, and both come at a cheaper cost than Gyorko.
Source confirms Jedd Gyorko is going to the Dodgers. The Cardinals' return is unknown, but I'm told it could involve cash and a mid-tier minor leaguer. First: @Ken_Rosenthal— J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) July 31, 2019
Gyorko originally came to St. Louis in a trade involving Jon Jay prior to the 2016 season. The versatile fielder hit 63 home runs throughout his Cardinals career.
Gyorko released a statement following the trade via Twitter.
@Cardinals @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/c9gTyIegSq— Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) July 31, 2019
This story will be updated.
