(KMOV.com) — The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Los Angeles Angels for a player-to-be-named-later, the team announced Thursday night.
When announcing the deal via Twitter, the Angels stated they would receive Fowler along with cash considerations to help cover the salary Fowler is owed for 2021. One report suggests the Cardinals are sending a significant portion of the salary, with the Angels picking up just $1.75 million.
The Cardinals are paying the Angels $12.75 million as part the deal for Dexter Fowler, so St. Louis is paying all but $1.75 million of Fowler's entire 2021 salary.— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 5, 2021
With Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Lane Thomas all expected to compete for playing time in the Cardinals outfield this season, St. Louis decided a change of scenery would be best for Fowler in the final year of a five-year contract.
“We are extremely grateful for everything that Dexter has done for us over the past four years, both on the field and with his generous work in the community,” said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak in a press release. “With the expectation that we will have plenty of competition in the outfield this season, and with Dexter’s approaching free agency, we felt that this deal made the most sense for all parties.”
Fowler's tenure with the Cardinals was tumultuous at times, as the exuberant outfielder fell on hard times during a 2018 season in which he batted just .180 with a .576 OPS in 334 plate appearances. Fowler rebounded from that difficult campaign, posting a .754 OPS in 2019 and opening the 2020 season with consistency at the plate before losing some steam down the stretch following a stint on the injured list.
Ultimately, though, the team's desire to give its younger outfielders increased opportunities led the Cardinals to move Fowler—and the slim portion of his remaining salary that they could unload—without much concern for what they would receive in return.
Fowler signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Cardinals following his run as a member of the 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs squad. Fowler, who possessed a no-trade clause, would have had to consent to any deal. He reunites with Joe Maddon, who managed Fowler during his tenure with the Cubs.
