PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (KMOV.com) — After using their Double-A facilities in Springfield, Missouri for the Alternate Training Site during the 2020 MLB season, the Cardinals have selected a venue a little closer to home for the site this year.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday that the team will use GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois for its alternate site beginning in April. The home of the Gateway Grizzlies was a suitable location due to proximity to Busch Stadium and the fact that the Frontier League season doesn't begin for the Grizzlies until the end of May. Given the expectation that the alternate site will be used this season only until the Minor League schedule begins—which is currently expected to occur in early May—the match was a perfect fit for St. Louis.
"Given the uncertainty of this year—it sounds like we'll be up-and-running in a true Minor League fashion by early May—it just seemed logical that if we could get something closer, I think from a convenience standpoint for our players, it makes more sense," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday. "Hopefully if there does need to be some interaction with this group, we just have a lot more access."
Mozeliak noted last week in a Zoom press conference the possibility of the team looking for an independent league stadium partner for this year's site for a couple reasons. One difficulty with using Springfield again was the fact that the Cardinals share that facility with the Missouri State University baseball team, complicating matters for this season.
The primary benefit of GCS Ballpark for the Cardinals, though, can be summarized by the old real estate adage: location, location, location.
"It's nice to know that you're only 10 minutes away," Mozeliak said. "When you think about for functionality, it's great."
Whereas younger prospects were included in the alternate site last year, this year's group will more likely represent depth options in the case of an immediate St. Louis due to injury or otherwise. Mozeliak said he expects the alternate site roster to look a lot like what the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds roster will ultimately resemble.
With the facilities in Jupiter remaining open—a luxury the Cardinals didn't really have last year with the COVID restrictions—the players involved in the alternate site can remain in Jupiter until the alt camp opens around April 6. Those that aren't participating in the alternate site will be able to stay in Jupiter at that time and continue preparing for the eventual start to the various levels of the Minor League season.
Mozeliak said Tuesday the team hasn't ruled out the possibility of staging games with their alternate site players, but the logistics of that remain to be seen.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
