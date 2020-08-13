(KMOV.com) -- It had been radio silence from the St. Louis Cardinals the past several days as the team remained out of action amid a second batch of positive COVID-19 tests among its players and staff.
The adage that no news is good news doesn't necessarily apply when it comes to the Cardinals getting their next series off the ground on schedule, but at this point, behind schedule is better than no schedule when it comes to St. Louis returning to the field.
The Cardinals announced Thursday that Friday's game would be pushed to Saturday as part of a doubleheader against the White Sox in Chicago.
We will return to play this Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Friday’s originally scheduled game vs. the White Sox will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 1:10 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/6tQ3jDl5C6— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 14, 2020
Additionally, as the team works to revamp its roster to replace the players who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Cardinals announced their plans to promote top prospect Dylan Carlson for that series beginning Saturday.
Read more about the promotion of Carlson and the rest of the Cardinals roster moves here.
If the Cardinals are indeed able to play Saturday, it will have been 17 days since the team last played a game, July 29 in Minnesota. The long layoff with minimal on-field work provides some level of health and safety concern for the team's readiness to compete when it is cleared to return.
As John Mozeliak noted Thursday, however, this is simply the hand the Cardinals have been dealt. Rather than focus on the potential competitive disadvantage associated with so much time off in the middle of the season, as well as the numerous doubleheaders that will be required to get to Cardinals anywhere close to completing a full 60 games, Mozeliak preferred to keep his mind on the opportunity that stands before his club.
The Cardinals president of baseball operations referred to this upcoming stretch as a "second chance" at the 2020 season for his team, one of which the Cardinals intend to take advantage. With the expanded postseason format in effect for this season, the Cardinals have no designs on chalking up 2020 as a lost cause, despite the challenges ahead.
The Cardinals' first COVID-19 hiatus lasted from Thursday, July 30 to the following Wednesday when the team returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee for an afternoon workout at Busch Stadium. The team also worked out last Thursday before discovering additional positive tests among members of the organization, leading to another break this week.
The team has been in another phase of self-isolation ever since, though News 4 reported earlier this week an example of an unfortunate breakdown in those protocols.
Rather than fly to Chicago, the team will travel by bus and 41 rental cars that will be driven individually by members of the team that have been in quarantine. The bus will carry those joining the club from the Springfield site, which has not had any COVID-related issues this season.
