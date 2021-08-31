(KMOV.com) — With September nearly upon us, the Cardinals will add two players to their active roster when the roster limit expands on September 1.
The days of full 40-man roster expansion for September are no longer in effect in Major League Baseball, but the Cardinals will take advantage of the variation to the rule that allows for a 28-man roster. According to reports from Cincinnati, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt informed reporters Tuesday afternoon that the team would add pitcher Brandon Dickson and catcher Ali Sanchez after rosters expand Wednesday.
Mike Shildt says Brandon Dickson and Ali Sánchez will be the Cardinals expanded call-ups. With the double-header tomorrow, STL could use a “29th-man” but the team hasn’t decide if they will implement that or not. #STLCards— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 31, 2021
Dickson's road back to the big leagues makes for a fascinating story. The 36-year-old pitcher appeared in four games for the Cardinals a decade ago, tossing 8.1 innings in the World Series championship 2011 season. He stuck around with the organization for one more season in 2012 before heading overseas to pitch in Japan.
Flash forward to the present season. The Cardinals signed him to a minors deal back in June, but agreed to allow Dickson to pitch for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer. After earning a silver medal in Tokyo, Dickson returned to the Memphis Redbirds.
Following a bout with COVID-19, Dickson returned to the field earlier in August. Though he wasn't very successful on the mound for Memphis—Dickson has allowed seven earned runs in 4.2 innings since August 18—the move to add him to the active roster represents a nod of respect for a player familiar to the organization.
Ali Sanchez had a brief stint with St. Louis earlier this season. He had one hit, a double, in three at-bats for the Cardinals back in May. Sanchez will serve as the Cardinals' third catcher behind Yadier Molina and Andrew Knizner. The presence of Sanchez on the roster could free Shildt to use Knizner in a pinch-hitter role more comfortably.
These additions of more ancillary pieces to an expanded roster likely indicate the team's desire to wait for 2022 on top prospects like Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore. Given the organization's historical preference to maximize years of team control for possible future stars, Tuesday's development is not a surprising one.
