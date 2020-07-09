ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — It's a little unusual that we have a 2021 Major League Baseball schedule release before the 2020 season has actually begun, but that's the nature of living in the COVID-19 era. MLB released its schedule for the 2021 season Thursday, giving us some exciting Cardinals dates to mark on our calendars in what will hopefully be a more traditional baseball season than the one fans will experience this summer.
St. Louis will open the 2021 season on April 1 in Cincinnati, the same place they were intended to open the 2020 slate before coronavirus halted the season. This 2021 schedule continues a trend of the Cardinals as road warriors to begin a campaign, as they have begun the MLB regular season at home just once since 2011—though they ultimately will do so this year under unique circumstances when they host the Pirates on July 24.
The 2021 home opener will take place against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 8 at Busch Stadium.
Elsewhere on the Cardinals schedule in 2021, the Cardinals will host the Cubs at Busch Stadium for three separate series: a three-game set May 21-23, a four-game series July 19-22 and to conclude the regular season with a three-game set October 1-3. That certainly could be an opportunity for some fireworks in downtown St. Louis.
As for weekends at Wrigley, every game the Cardinals play against the Cubs in Chicago in 2021 is scheduled for a weekend. The Redbirds will visit Wrigley Field June 11-13, July 9-11 and September 24-26.
Seems like we just did this.. But, here is the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals schedule: pic.twitter.com/vSWSsSXW6y— Rodney (@KnuppelRodney) July 9, 2020
For interleague play, the Cardinals will face the Royals in a home-and-home on consecutive weekends, August 6-8 at Busch Stadium and August 13-15 in Kansas City. The Cardinals will see a lot of the AL Central next season, which should be interesting considering that's the division St. Louis will face plenty during this year's travel-restricted schedule in light of COVID-19.
In a press release, the team said, "the Cardinals will make future announcements regarding game times, ticket pricing and ticket availability for the 2021 season."
