Cardinals Rockies Baseball

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, bench coach Oliver Marmol and first base coach Stubby Clapp, from left, watch from the dugout in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will name bench coach Oliver Marmol as the team’s new manager Monday, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic Sunday night. Marmol, 35, was named a bench coach in 2019 and was seen by many as the leading candidate for the job.

The Cardinals have called a 10:00 a.m. press conference Monday.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.