ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will name bench coach Oliver Marmol as the team’s new manager Monday, according to reports.
JUST IN — The Cardinals are set to announce Oliver Marmol as the team's new manager, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and @katiejwoo.Marmol has been the team's bench coach since 2019. pic.twitter.com/L5SkWd0L7J— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 25, 2021
The news was first reported by Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic Sunday night. Marmol, 35, was named a bench coach in 2019 and was seen by many as the leading candidate for the job.
The Cardinals have called a 10:00 a.m. press conference Monday.
