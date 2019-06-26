ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will be hosting the Stanley Cup in celebration of the St. Louis Blues' championship.
The Stanley Cup will make an appearance at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 26 as the team takes on the Oakland Athletics at 6:15 p.m.
Blues players will make an appearance with the Stanley Cup during pre-game and in-game ceremonies on the field.
Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and hometown hero Pat Maroon will be at Busch Stadium. Craig Berube, Steve Ott, Mike Van Ryn, David Alexander and Sean Ferrell will also be there.
Fans ages 16 and older will take home a "Gloria-ous" promotional t-shirt. The t-shirt will highlight the Blues as well as Cardinals catcher, Yadier Molina.
You can visit cardinals.com/promotions to purchase tickets and for more information.
