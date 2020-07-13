ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that they will host the Kansas City Royals in an exhibition game at Busch Stadium on July 22, two days before the start of the MLB regular season.
The game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. and will air on KMOX and Fox Sports Midwest. There is no expectation that fan attendance will be permitted. It's the first exhibition game to be held at Busch Stadium since 1995, will represent the return of Mike Matheny for the first time as an opposing manager. Matheny was hired as manager of the Royals following the 2019 season.
Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wqra0X7avc— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 13, 2020
Matheny managed the Cardinals from 2012 to 2018, posting a record of 591-474. Upon his firing in the middle of the 2018 season, Matheny departed the Cardinals ranked fifth on the franchise's all-time leaderboard for regular season wins by a manager, and tied with Whitey Herzog for second all-time with 21 postseason wins.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.