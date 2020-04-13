ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals will be hosting a blood drive at Busch Stadium on April 21.
The drive comes as the Red Cross says it is in need of blood and platelets.
The Red Cross says measures will be in place to make sure volunteers, staff and those who donate are safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak including:
- Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
- Spacing beds to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
- Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
- Staff wearing basic face masks.
You can sign up by clicking here.
The Cardinals say their annual blood drive will still held in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.