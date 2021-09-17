(KMOV.com) -- The illustrious broadcasting career of the 'Moon Man', Mike Shannon, will draw to a close over the next few weeks. As we've known for some time, the eccentric play-by-play man celebrating his 50th season in the Cardinals broadcast booth will step away from the microphone at the conclusion of this season.
The Cardinals announced Friday they plan to honor Shannon with a special pre-game ceremony on the day of his final regular-season broadcast on Sunday, October 3. The ceremony, which according to a release from the team, will feature many of Shannon's family and friends, is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ahead of the first pitch between the Cards and Cubs at 2:15 p.m.
The club also announced the addition of a promotional giveaway for the game. 20,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will receive an exclusive Mike Shannon t-shirt upon entry into the stadium. If you're heading down to the ballpark, bring along a handheld radio or consider downloading the MLB app to give a listen to Shannon's last hurrah.
Shannon's memorable career calling Cardinals baseball lands him as just the sixth announcer in MLB history to log at least 50 years in the broadcast booth for a single team.
After working a partial schedule in recent seasons, Shannon is slated to call the final four regular season games of the year (Sep. 30-Oct. 3) alongside his broadcast partner, John Rooney. The Moon Man is looking to go out with a bang, as the Cardinals' recent hot streak has them positioned for a potential postseason run.
