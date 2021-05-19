ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Amphitheater has a full line-up of concerts this summer including the Open Highway Music Festival planned for August 5-8. They’re selling 14,000 tickets over the four-day music festival.
“As of today we’re full capacity. That wasn’t the case yesterday or the day before,” said organizer John Henry.
Flexibility has been key in the planning of any events this year. The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up to go to full capacity on June 14.
“We’ve been making plan after plan after plan for the last six months and this is the best news we’ve had in a long time,” said Dan Farrell, with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Venues like Hollywood Casino Amphitheater are also announcing major touring acts on an almost daily basis. From Jonas Brothers to Lady A to Jason Aldean, big names that haven't toured for more than a year.
But no news yet on what capacity or mask requirements could look like at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. For Open Highway Festival they continue to work with the St. Louis County Health Department but at this point masks are not required but requested if not vaccinated.
St. Louis City Health Department says despite the easing of health orders, they are still requiring some events to get approval. America’s Biggest Birthday Parade and Fair St. Louis are two big events still waiting for approval from the health department.
“We want to ensure large events prioritize the health and safety of everyone in attendance,” said Nick Dunne, spokesperson for the city.
