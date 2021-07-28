ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will announce an updated mask policy for fans at Busch Stadium Thursday.
A Cardinals spokesperson told News 4 that they want to follow whatever public health mandates are in place. The team did not release any other details regarding the announcement.
The announcement comes days after St. Louis City and County reinstated a mask mandate for indoor settings for everyone 5 and older.
In May, the Cardinals eased mask guidelines when the CDC, city and county loosened their COVID-19 restrictions. Busch Stadium opened to full capacity on June 14.
St. Louis Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium aren't required to wear masks anymore inside the ballpark, as St. Louis City and County ease restrictions in accordance with the CDC's latest mask guidance.
