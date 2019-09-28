ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the 2019 regular MLB season comes to an end, the Milwaukee Brewers sit just one game behind the Cardinals in the NL Central.
In order to determine the Central Division Champion, a tiebreaker game has been scheduled. The game will be held at Busch Stadium Monday at 2:09 p.m. and tickets will start at $10.
Monday's game will be the first one-game tiebreaker in franchise history for the Cardinals.
To purchase tickets, click here.
