ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Budweiser are teaming up to offer fans $4 tickets!
The discount tickets are on sale know while supplies last and are limited to eight per customer.
The $4 tickets are available to watch the Cardinals take on the Oakland Athletics on June 25 and 26.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
